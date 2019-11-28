Nice By Nature Apple & Blackcurrant Lollies 6X40ml

Yuk
These are the most disgusting ice lollies I have ever had. Saw they were new and the large print stated Apple and Blackcurrant, both of which I like. But when you bite them the overriding taste is over ripe bananas! They taste awful, what a waste
Horrible
Doesn't taste at all of fruit. Just disgusting! Don't bother!
Vile
UTTERLY VILE
yuck
Does not taste anything like apple & blackcurrant, leaves a horrible taste in the mouth, just glad I didn't pay full price as we threw the rest in the bin, never to get them again.
These were not a hit in my house
Thought the kids would like these but they all said they were not keen and unusually for my kids they threw the majority of their lollies in the bin. I tried one as well and found the flavouring too strong which I didn't like. My kids are not usually fussy eaters so this surprised me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely taste
Me and kids love these ice lolly’s they are juicy and full of fruit flavour they are really lovely, kids can’t get enough of them they want one everyday after dinner would definitely recommend them to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Juicy
These ice lollies are the perfect summer treat. They are lovey and fruity and have a nice thick texture. I like that they are just made from fruit and don’t contain any added sugar? It means I can enjoy them guilt free and are perfect for little ones too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
These ice lollipops are the perfect summer treat. They have a nice thick texture and the fruit flavours are really strong. I really like that they only contain fruit and water making them a healthy treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for toddlers.
My toddler loves them and I'm happy they are all natural with real fruity goodness. They are the same kind that I can make at home if I freeze fruit juice. These lollies are less hassle. The box is made with lightweight cardboard that gets squashed in the supermarket but the lollies aren't affected a bit. I will definitely recommend especially if you have young ones. Quick heat relief without any preservatives. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Flavour
My little boy absolutely loves ice lollies, and I loved the idea of these nice by nature lollies so decided to try them out. The flavour is not too strong but they must be flavoursome enough as my little kept asking for another! I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]