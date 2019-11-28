By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nice By Nature Apple & Blackcurrant Lollies 6X40ml

3.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Nice By Nature Apple & Blackcurrant Lollies 6X40ml
£ 3.00
£1.25/100ml
Portion = 40 ml/42 g
  • Energy97 kJ 23 kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 231 kJ

Product Description

  • Blended fruit purée ice lolly.
  • Alice Apple
  • An 80g portion of apples has on average:
  • Energy (kcal) 41, Vitamin C (mg) 5, Fibre (g) 1
  • Did you know... There are over 2000 varieties of apple!
  • Bob Blackcurrant
  • An 80g portion of blackcurrants has on average:
  • Energy (kcal) 22, Vitamin C (mg) 160, Fibre (g) 3
  • Did you know... A blackcurrant plant can grow up to 6 feet tall!
  • At Nice By Nature we love to make the most of the great outdoors and to get the best of it into kid's hands. We believe that nature has its own store cupboard, with the best ingredients and is happy to share!
  • Together let's make it easier for our kids to enjoy nature's good stuff. Our ice lollies are made from handpicked fruit, and nothing else! In fact, these Nice lollies contain only three ingredients: delicious blackcurrant with tasty apple and banana, pureed and frozen in our fun shape to make one refreshing treat.
  • They might call them a snack or treat, but you can think of them as a fruit bowl in your freezer!
  • At Nice By Nature we believe in the power of nature to nurture. But what does this mean? We know that getting fruit into kids can be a battle for parents, so we've crafted our lollies to be guilt free, by sticking with our favourite ingredient - fruit!
  • We also believe in making the most of the great outdoors and will be working to help disadvantaged children have the opportunity to enjoy the best that nature has to offer. We can't wait to tell you more about this!
  • 100% fruit ice lolly. Made with only: Blackcurrants, Apples, Bananas. Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Follow us @nicebynatureuk on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to find hear more fruity details.
  • 100% fruit, and nothing else!
  • No added sugar
  • 23 Calories per Lolly
  • Only 3 ingredients
  • Contributes to your 5 a day
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners … anything (except fruit!)
  • Pack size: 240ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apple Purée (60%), Blackcurrant Purée (20%), Banana Purée (20%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soy, Nuts, Peanuts and Milk

Storage

Store at -18ºC.Bets before end: see side of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Nice By Nature,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 028 0173
  • UKIcare@unilver.com
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 40ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 231 kJ245 kJ97 kJ
-55 kcal59 kcal23 kcal1 %
Fat <0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates 0.1 g0.1 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate 11 g11 g4.5 g2 %
of which sugars 9.7 g10 g4.1 g5 %
Protein 0.6 g0.6 g<0.5 g<1 %
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 40 ml = 42 g, 240 ml = 252 g = 6 x portion----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

32 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Yuk

1 stars

These are the most disgusting ice lollies I have ever had. Saw they were new and the large print stated Apple and Blackcurrant, both of which I like. But when you bite them the overriding taste is over ripe bananas! They taste awful, what a waste

Horrible

1 stars

Doesn't taste at all of fruit. Just disgusting! Don't bother!

Vile

1 stars

UTTERLY VILE

yuck

1 stars

Does not taste anything like apple & blackcurrant, leaves a horrible taste in the mouth, just glad I didn't pay full price as we threw the rest in the bin, never to get them again.

These were not a hit in my house

2 stars

Thought the kids would like these but they all said they were not keen and unusually for my kids they threw the majority of their lollies in the bin. I tried one as well and found the flavouring too strong which I didn't like. My kids are not usually fussy eaters so this surprised me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

5 stars

Me and kids love these ice lolly’s they are juicy and full of fruit flavour they are really lovely, kids can’t get enough of them they want one everyday after dinner would definitely recommend them to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Juicy

5 stars

These ice lollies are the perfect summer treat. They are lovey and fruity and have a nice thick texture. I like that they are just made from fruit and don’t contain any added sugar? It means I can enjoy them guilt free and are perfect for little ones too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

These ice lollipops are the perfect summer treat. They have a nice thick texture and the fruit flavours are really strong. I really like that they only contain fruit and water making them a healthy treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for toddlers.

4 stars

My toddler loves them and I'm happy they are all natural with real fruity goodness. They are the same kind that I can make at home if I freeze fruit juice. These lollies are less hassle. The box is made with lightweight cardboard that gets squashed in the supermarket but the lollies aren't affected a bit. I will definitely recommend especially if you have young ones. Quick heat relief without any preservatives. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Flavour

4 stars

My little boy absolutely loves ice lollies, and I loved the idea of these nice by nature lollies so decided to try them out. The flavour is not too strong but they must be flavoursome enough as my little kept asking for another! I would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

