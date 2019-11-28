Tesco Salted Caramel Yum Yum

mouth watering taste like fairground doughnuts
mouth watering taste like fairground doughnuts
Blissful treat
Absolutely super yummy!
Yum yum
Gorgeous carnt find these anywere else
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1925kJ / 461kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Water, Salted Caramel (16%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Icing Sugar, Sugar, Dextrose, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Thickeners (Acetylated Distarch Adipate, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
60g, not declared
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each yum yum (60g)
|Energy
|1925kJ / 461kcal
|1155kJ / 277kcal
|Fat
|27.6g
|16.6g
|Saturates
|13.5g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|48.7g
|29.2g
|Sugars
|24.6g
|14.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
