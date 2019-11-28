By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salted Caramel Yum Yum

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Salted Caramel Yum Yum
£ 0.40
£0.40/each
Each yum yum
  • Energy1155kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1925kJ / 461kcal

Product Description

  • Pastry filled with salted caramel and glazed for a soft and sticky treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Water, Salted Caramel (16%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Icing Sugar, Sugar, Dextrose, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Thickeners (Acetylated Distarch Adipate, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).
 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g, not declared

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach yum yum (60g)
Energy1925kJ / 461kcal1155kJ / 277kcal
Fat27.6g16.6g
Saturates13.5g8.1g
Carbohydrate48.7g29.2g
Sugars24.6g14.8g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein4.0g2.4g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

mouth watering taste like fairground doughnuts

5 stars

mouth watering taste like fairground doughnuts

Blissful treat

5 stars

Absolutely super yummy!

Yum yum

5 stars

Gorgeous carnt find these anywere else

