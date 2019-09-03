Tesco 2 Sweet Potatoes & Blackbean Burgers 215G

Tasty
Better than I expected, really enjoyed.
Dry
Oven cooked = Dry and horrid.
A vegetarian burger that actually tastes good
Doesn't try to taste like meat and has a great taste of its own. The burger themselves look quite small but they've got depth to them. I only tried them because they were on a 3 for 2 offer. Easy to cook and they don't fall apart after cooking in the oven. Very nutritional too with solid fiber content so won't ruin your diet.
Relly good :)
My partner thinks that the purpose of a burger is to have all the other things on it (like sauce and fried onions) and therefore thought these burgers we're okay but I thought they were a bit dry, so three out of five.
Dreadful
These were absolutely awful! There was a very strange smell from them which I couldn’t put my finger on initially but then realised it was like the smell from a Brillo pad! I’m not exaggerating when I say they are the worst thing I have tasted food wise in many years. Couldn’t eat them at all and ended up throwing them away.
Horrible
These looked nice in the magazine so I gave them a try. Weird texture and tasteless - I would rather go hungry.
Dry sticky smokey yuk
Horrible smokey dry and after chewing stuck like paste to your tongue...One of the worse things I have ever bought from Tesco.