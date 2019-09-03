By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Sweet Potatoes & Blackbean Burgers 215G

2.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 2 Sweet Potatoes & Blackbean Burgers 215G
£ 2.00
£9.31/kg
One burger
  • Energy612kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 631kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • Black turtle beans, green lentils, cooked long grain rice, mushroom, roasted sweet potato, breadcrumb and roasted red pepper sauce burgers.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 215G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Turtle Beans, Green Lentils, Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Mushroom, Roast Sweet Potato, Butter Beans, Rice Flour, Garlic Purée, Gram Flour, Smoked Paprika, Tomato, Cornflour, Coriander, Yellow Split Peas, Water, Roasted Red Pepper, Potato, Salt, Tomato Paste, Split Chickpeas, Sugar, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Onion, Flavouring, Red Pepper, Cane Molasses, Red Wine Vinegar, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Dextrose, Lemon Juice, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Parsley, Concentrated Lime Juice, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 20mins
Place burgers and baking paper on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Barbeque
Instructions: Cook as per oven cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes. Turn frequently to give a barbecue flavour and chargrilled effect.

Grill
Instructions: Place burgers under a pre-heated grill for 14-15 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 14-15 mins, Temp: Medium

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (97g**)
Energy631kJ / 150kcal612kJ / 145kcal
Fat1.6g1.6g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate25.6g24.8g
Sugars5.2g5.0g
Fibre5.8g5.6g
Protein5.3g5.1g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 215g typically weighs 193g.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

4 stars

Better than I expected, really enjoyed.

Dry

1 stars

Oven cooked = Dry and horrid.

A vegetarian burger that actually tastes good

5 stars

Doesn't try to taste like meat and has a great taste of its own. The burger themselves look quite small but they've got depth to them. I only tried them because they were on a 3 for 2 offer. Easy to cook and they don't fall apart after cooking in the oven. Very nutritional too with solid fiber content so won't ruin your diet.

Relly good :)

5 stars

Relly good :)

My partner thinks that the purpose of a burger is

3 stars

My partner thinks that the purpose of a burger is to have all the other things on it (like sauce and fried onions) and therefore thought these burgers we're okay but I thought they were a bit dry, so three out of five.

Dreadful

1 stars

These were absolutely awful! There was a very strange smell from them which I couldn’t put my finger on initially but then realised it was like the smell from a Brillo pad! I’m not exaggerating when I say they are the worst thing I have tasted food wise in many years. Couldn’t eat them at all and ended up throwing them away.

Horrible

1 stars

These looked nice in the magazine so I gave them a try. Weird texture and tasteless - I would rather go hungry.

Dry sticky smokey yuk

1 stars

Horrible smokey dry and after chewing stuck like paste to your tongue...One of the worse things I have ever bought from Tesco.

Usually bought next

Cauldron Foods Falafel 200G

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Multiseed Deli Rolls 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Frozen Sweet Potato Chunks 600G

£ 1.50
£2.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here