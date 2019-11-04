By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Roast In The Tray Beef Joint 700G

1(6)Write a review
Tesco Roast In The Tray Beef Joint 700G
£ 8.00
£11.43/kg
Per 142g
  • Energy1044kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 735kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Beef roasting joint seasoned with sea salt and pepper.
  • Tesco Roast in the Tray Beef Joint Red Meat. From Trusted Farms We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Seasoned with Cornish sea salt and pepper
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 21 day matured
  • Seasoned with Cornish sea salt and pepper
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (99%), Cornish Sea Salt, Black Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and lid. Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 35-45 minutes (medium), 50-60 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in warm place for 10 minutes prior to carving.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 35-60 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. If you prefer a rare product reduce cooking times accordingly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 142g**
Energy735kJ / 175kcal1044kJ / 248kcal
Fat6.3g8.9g
Saturates2.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate1.9g2.7g
Sugars0.5g0.7g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein27.4g38.9g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 568gg.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very very tough will not buy it ever again

1 stars

Very disappointed, I but my beef in marks same price, it was so tough , will never buy again

Very poor and vastly overpriced

1 stars

This was a huge disappointment. Too much salt, too heavily seasoned and riddled with sinewy fat throughout the entire joint. An extortionate price for such a poor quality piece of meat. I wont be buying this again. Why have your standards fallen so low Tesco?

Disgusting!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting! Very tough, awful taste - even the dog turned his nose up at it!! We will not be buying this again!

If you like gristle this is the one for you.

1 stars

I bought this from my local store, It was full of gristle making it difficult to carve and even harder to chew. Tesco should have the power to be able to have decent meat in their stores. I wouldn't even give it one star

Followed the cooking instructions, blood still pou

1 stars

Followed the cooking instructions, blood still pouring out after the cooking time was up..it was as tough as old boots when it was eventually cooked..Waste of money even the cat wouldn't touch it..

Not the best from Tesco

1 stars

Cooked to time recommended but very tough to eat and not juicy

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

£ 1.75
£8.98/kg

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Aunt Bessie's 12 Golden Yorkshires 220G

£ 1.00
£4.55/kg

Offer

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here