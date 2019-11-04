Tesco Roast In The Tray Beef Joint 700G

Very very tough will not buy it ever again
Very disappointed, I but my beef in marks same price, it was so tough , will never buy again
Very poor and vastly overpriced
This was a huge disappointment. Too much salt, too heavily seasoned and riddled with sinewy fat throughout the entire joint. An extortionate price for such a poor quality piece of meat. I wont be buying this again. Why have your standards fallen so low Tesco?
Disgusting!
Absolutely disgusting! Very tough, awful taste - even the dog turned his nose up at it!! We will not be buying this again!
If you like gristle this is the one for you.
I bought this from my local store, It was full of gristle making it difficult to carve and even harder to chew. Tesco should have the power to be able to have decent meat in their stores. I wouldn't even give it one star
Followed the cooking instructions, blood still pouring out after the cooking time was up..it was as tough as old boots when it was eventually cooked..Waste of money even the cat wouldn't touch it..
Not the best from Tesco
Cooked to time recommended but very tough to eat and not juicy