Tesco Smoked Haddock En Croute 380G

£ 4.50
£11.85/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2043kJ 489kcal
    24%
  • Fat27.0g
    39%
  • Saturates14.3g
    72%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of smoked haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets and a mature Cheddar cheese sauce and spinach wrapped in a butter enriched puff pastry.
  • 2 Smoked Haddock En Croute. Encased in buttery puff pastry with a Cheddar sauce for a rich taste. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Encased in buttery puff pastry with a Cheddar sauce for a rich taste
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Haddock (37%) [Haddock (Fish), Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spinach Leaf, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Fish Gelatine, Black Treacle, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Tamarind Concentrate, Onion Powder, Turmeric, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove, Colour (Lutein).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220, 200, 7
Time: 20 minutes
Remove sleeve and film lid. Lift out of tray using parchment and carefully place on a pre-heated baking tray. Brush pastry with milk or beaten egg and bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Important Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in UK, Caught in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Card. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (179g**)
Energy1141kJ / 273kcal2043kJ / 489kcal
Fat15.1g27.0g
Saturates8.0g14.3g
Carbohydrate23.1g41.3g
Sugars1.5g2.7g
Fibre1.0g1.8g
Protein10.7g19.2g
Salt1.0g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 358g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Very poor value.

1 stars

What a disappointment . The flavour was great , and if you want to play , find the fish , it,s great for that too. I was so shocked after eating one piece , I decided to dissect the other to find out exactly what was in it. Further investigations the other cooked piece revealed , one nice chunky piece of fish , measuring 8cms length x 3.5 cms width x 2cms height. Weighing a mere 51 grams. If you want to eat a nutritionally balanced meal , I suggest serving it with another protein source , ie , a hard boiled egg as I did on day two. The rest is all pastry and sauce. Come on Tesco’s , you can do better than that.

