Tesco Smoked Haddock En Croute 380G

Very poor value.
What a disappointment . The flavour was great , and if you want to play , find the fish , it,s great for that too. I was so shocked after eating one piece , I decided to dissect the other to find out exactly what was in it. Further investigations the other cooked piece revealed , one nice chunky piece of fish , measuring 8cms length x 3.5 cms width x 2cms height. Weighing a mere 51 grams. If you want to eat a nutritionally balanced meal , I suggest serving it with another protein source , ie , a hard boiled egg as I did on day two. The rest is all pastry and sauce. Come on Tesco’s , you can do better than that.