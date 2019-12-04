Innocent Coconut Drink Dairy Free 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- A blend of spring water, coconut milk, rice, plant fibre and a touch of sea salt.
- See innocentdrinks.com/promise
- We've given this coconut a sophisticated monocle, but that's as far as it goes when it comes to additives. To make this coconut drink deliciously creamy we've popped in some fibres from plants. We never add artificial stabilisers or refined sugar.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good. Does good.
- Tasty products
- 10% of profits to charity
- Source sustainably
- Unsweetened
- Just 5 ingredients, you can coco your own way
- Naturally dairy free
- No additives, no stabilisers, no funny business
- Vegan
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Rice (11%), Coconut Milk (9%), Plant Fibre from Citrus (0.3%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C)Once opened, drink within 5 days For best before date, see neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening, not after.
- PS eat your greens
- You might come across a few coconut bits inside or notice some separation when standing. Don't worry, it's all totally natural - just shake and enjoy.
- Don't be coconut shy, try it:
- In a creamy Latte
- In an after-gym Shake
- For the perfect Porridge
- By the Bathful like Cleopatra
- In a savoury Stews or Curries
- Or simply Sip it on its own
Additives
- Free From Additives
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- Fruit Towers,
Return to
- Pop in:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4,
- DO4 YW83.
- Bananaphone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hello: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|219kJ (52kcal)
|Fat
|2.1g
|(of which saturates)
|1.9g
|Carbohydrates
|8.3g
|(of which sugars)
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
