Nicocig Menthol Medium Strength Cartomiser 3S

Nicocig Menthol Medium Strength Cartomiser 3S
£ 6.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Menthol Flavour Electronic Cigarette Cartomisers
  • Nicotine: Med 11 mg/ml
  • E-cigarette Cartomisers.
  • Each Cartomiser contains 1ml of e-liquid.

Information

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Vegetal Glycerol, Water, Menthol, Nicotine, Flavours, Each Cartomiser contains 11mg of Nicotine per ml of E-Liquid and delivers a maximum dose of 11mg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Liquid produced in EU. Product made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read user guide before use

Warnings

  • This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance
  • Contains: Nicotine.
  • Warning. Harmful if swallowed. Contains Peppermint oil, may produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container at a designated collection point in accordance with local requirements.
  • This product is not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

Name and address

  Nicocigs Limited,
  PO Box 67731,
  London,
  W6 6FS,
  UK.

Return to

  • Nicocigs Limited,
  • PO Box 67731,
  • London,
  • W6 6FS,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 800 0858 858
  • vividvapours.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3 x Cartomisers

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance Contains: Nicotine. Warning. Harmful if swallowed. Contains Peppermint oil, may produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container at a designated collection point in accordance with local requirements. This product is not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

