Nicocig Menthol Medium Strength Cartomiser 3S

Product Description
- Menthol Flavour Electronic Cigarette Cartomisers
- Nicotine: Med 11 mg/ml
- E-cigarette Cartomisers.
- Each Cartomiser contains 1ml of e-liquid.
Information
Ingredients
Propylene Glycol, Vegetal Glycerol, Water, Menthol, Nicotine, Flavours, Each Cartomiser contains 11mg of Nicotine per ml of E-Liquid and delivers a maximum dose of 11mg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Liquid produced in EU. Product made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Please read user guide before use
Warnings
- This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance
- Contains: Nicotine.
- Warning. Harmful if swallowed. Contains Peppermint oil, may produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container at a designated collection point in accordance with local requirements.
- This product is not for sale to persons under the age of 18.
Name and address
- Nicocigs Limited,
- PO Box 67731,
- London,
- W6 6FS,
- UK.
Return to
- Tel: +44 (0) 800 0858 858
- vividvapours.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3 x Cartomisers
Safety information
- Irritant
