By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Antipasto With Cheese 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Antipasto With Cheese 400G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£2.50/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One slice of Salami Milano (8.5g)
  • Energy128kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Prosciutto - Dry cured ham from whole pork leg; Smoked Provola Cheese - Medium fat hard cheese; Salami Milano - Seasoned pork salami; Salami Ventricina - Spicy pork salami
  • Made in Italy Prosciutto, Smoked Provola cheese, Salami Milano and Salami Ventricina.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Prosciutto: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate). Prepared from 131 g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto.

Smoked Provola Cheese: Medium far Hard Cheese (Milk)

Salami Milano: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries. Salami Milano prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.

Salami Ventricina: Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavouring, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate). Salami Ventricina prepared from 131 g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina.

 

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Salami Milano
Energy1505kJ / 363kcal128kJ / 31kcal
Fat28.5g2.4g
Saturates10.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
Sugars0.5g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g2.2g
Salt4.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

  • One slice,One slice,One slice,One slice
    • Energy122kJ 29kcal 128kJ 31kcal 118kJ 28kcal 117kJ 28kcal
      1%
    • Fat2.3g 2.4g 1.5g 2.2g
      3%
    • Saturates0.8g 0.9g 0.5g 1.3g
      7%
    • Salt0.4g 0.4g 0.7g 0.1g
      2%
    • Sugars0g 0.1g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1430kJ / 345kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavouring, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

     

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk).

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    10 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slicePer 100gOne slice
    Energy1430kJ / 345kcal122kJ / 29kcal1505kJ / 363kcal128kJ / 31kcal
    Fat27.5g2.3g28.5g2.4g
    Saturates9.9g0.8g10.1g0.9g
    Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g0.5g0.0g
    Sugars0.5g0.0g0.5g0.0g
    Fibre0.5g0.0g0g0g
    Protein23.0g2.0g26.0g2.2g
    Salt4.3g0.4g4.3g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Crudite & Houmous Platter Serves 6

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.85/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Wrap Selection Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Pitted Olive Selection 565G Srvs10

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£1.42/100g

We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here