Tesco Antipasto With Cheese 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal
Product Description
- Prosciutto - Dry cured ham from whole pork leg; Smoked Provola Cheese - Medium fat hard cheese; Salami Milano - Seasoned pork salami; Salami Ventricina - Spicy pork salami
- Made in Italy Prosciutto, Smoked Provola cheese, Salami Milano and Salami Ventricina.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Prosciutto: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Nitrate). Prepared from 131 g of Pork per 100g of Prosciutto.
Smoked Provola Cheese: Medium far Hard Cheese (Milk)
Salami Milano: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Herbs, Juniper Berries. Salami Milano prepared from 146g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano.
Salami Ventricina: Pork, Red Chilli, Salt, Flavouring, Dextrose, Paprika, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Black Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate). Salami Ventricina prepared from 131 g of Pork per 100g of Salami Ventricina.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using pork from the EU
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of Salami Milano
|Energy
|1505kJ / 363kcal
|128kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|2.2g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
