Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G

Good Enough for a cat treat snob
I couldn't wait to try these with Alfie , he came in the minute I opened the packaging. he was padding my feet whilst waiting on his treats. he loves them!! The dog doesnt like the smell of them which is a bonus! Alfie gets peace to play and eat! I've hidden these around the kitchen/dining room and he loves to go find them. Highly recommended!
My cat can’t get enough of these treats
My cat really does love these treats and I like rolling them around so she has to chase after them
My cat loves them
Currently the only treats my cat will eat. His heads in the bag as soon as it's opened.
My Cat loves the Turkey and Ham Play Tubes!
My cat couldn't wait to get these and she was straight to them as soon as put some down for her. She seemed to love their crunch and Ham is her favourite flavour so they are definitely a winner in our house. We will definitely continue to buy these treats in the future!
My own felix loves these
He just can’t get enough of them and always wants more. Will definitely be added to the shopping list.
He was not a fan....
Usually my cat LOVES Felix treats, but these he was not a fan....just didnt like them. so he is back on the goody bags.
It's Purrrrfect!
I received this to try and wasn't disappointed. My cat loves these. I will be purchasing from now on.
A fun treat - loved by my cat
Molly loves these. She's a playful cat so enjoys the chase - these work very well on hard flooring. They're very crunchy and she obviously likes both taste and texture as she meows for more!
Fantastic!
My cat absolutely loves these! She is waiting for them every night, just sat looking at me waiting for me to open the packet! She clearly prefers them to her previous treats as she is straight for them! Will definitely be buying more!
My cat love it
My cat love its great snack recommended .Felix cat food its best.