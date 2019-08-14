By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G

4.5(24)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G
£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • Felix Play Tubes
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • FELIX® Play Tubes are a tasty occasion to share a daily moment of bonding and fun together!
  • Irresistibly playful thanks to their unique rolling shape, dual flavours, different sizes and tastiness of FELIX® treats that your cat knows and loves.
  • Simply grab a treat, toss or roll it on the floor and watch your cat chase the fun and catch the flavour instantly!
  • FELIX® Play Tubes are available in a wider range of variants: Try FELIX® Play Tubes Chicken & Liver flavour!
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily feeding amount up to: Adult 4kg 14 g or approx. 23 pieces Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:32000
Vit D3:1000
Vit E:170
-mg/kg:
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.7)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 160)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
Additives:-
Flavourings Colourants and Antioxidants-

24 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Enough for a cat treat snob

4 stars

I couldn't wait to try these with Alfie , he came in the minute I opened the packaging. he was padding my feet whilst waiting on his treats. he loves them!! The dog doesnt like the smell of them which is a bonus! Alfie gets peace to play and eat! I've hidden these around the kitchen/dining room and he loves to go find them. Highly recommended!

My cat can’t get enough of these treats

5 stars

My cat really does love these treats and I like rolling them around so she has to chase after them

My cat loves them

5 stars

Currently the only treats my cat will eat. His heads in the bag as soon as it's opened.

My Cat loves the Turkey and Ham Play Tubes!

5 stars

My cat couldn't wait to get these and she was straight to them as soon as put some down for her. She seemed to love their crunch and Ham is her favourite flavour so they are definitely a winner in our house. We will definitely continue to buy these treats in the future!

My own felix loves these

5 stars

He just can’t get enough of them and always wants more. Will definitely be added to the shopping list.

He was not a fan....

1 stars

Usually my cat LOVES Felix treats, but these he was not a fan....just didnt like them. so he is back on the goody bags.

It's Purrrrfect!

5 stars

I received this to try and wasn't disappointed. My cat loves these. I will be purchasing from now on.

A fun treat - loved by my cat

5 stars

Molly loves these. She's a playful cat so enjoys the chase - these work very well on hard flooring. They're very crunchy and she obviously likes both taste and texture as she meows for more!

Fantastic!

5 stars

My cat absolutely loves these! She is waiting for them every night, just sat looking at me waiting for me to open the packet! She clearly prefers them to her previous treats as she is straight for them! Will definitely be buying more!

My cat love it

5 stars

My cat love its great snack recommended .Felix cat food its best.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

