Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Chicken & Liver 50G

My cat loves them
My cat really enjoyed these the packaging design is great and easy to read my cat can be a fussy eater at times but everytime i gave him these he would eat them straightway and meow for more they was a big hit with milo and will purchase more for him
Absolutely loved them!
My Kitty absolutely loved these Felix Play Tubes. She can be quite picky with food, but not with these. Great size and delicious. I have already bought more packets and are trying the other flavours too. We are definitely replacing our usual treats for these.
Yum yum
Our cat Minx, really loved Felix Playtubes. He waits at the cupboard door for more!
Raving reviews here!
My cat loves these, we have the tube ones and the children like to stack then and the cat likes to play. Also the toddler got hold of the packet and screamed when i stopped her from eating them so i guess shes a fan too.
my cat loved these
tried my 4yrold cat on these and he loved them that much he tried getting in the packet his self
Happy cat
My cat loves treats and certainly like the play tubes. He isn't really intrested in playing with them which was the main reason I wanted to try then, but he does enjoy the flavour. He knows which cupboard his treats are in and will let us know when he wants them!
Pawsome!
My cat loves these treats so much she kept waiting by the cupboard they were kept in for more!
Great edition to Punzel's day.
I got these as a sample through The Insider's. We have Felix as wet food for our cat throughout the day and these are a great edition to her daily routine. She has thoroughly enjoyed these over the last few weeks. Would definitely recommend these to family and friends.
Fantastic product!
My cat loved these! I usually buy her dreamies but she seemed to like these much more so will definitely be switching to these!
Harvey loves these.
Got these for my cat Harvey to try. He absolutely loves them and how fun they are. They are in a handy packet that fits into his treat drawer easily. There is not much of a smell to them like some other which is a bonus. The packet had a handy resealable part for added freshness