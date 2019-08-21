By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Chicken & Liver 50G

5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Chicken & Liver 50G
£ 1.00
£20.00/kg
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • FELIX® Play Tubes are a tasty occasion to share a daily moment of bonding and fun together!
  • Irresistibly playful thanks to their unique rolling shape, dual flavours, different sizes and tastiness of FELIX® treats that your cat knows and loves.
  • Simply grab a treat, toss or roll it on the floor and watch your cat chase the fun and catch the flavour instantly!
  • FELIX® Play Tubes are available in a wider range of variants: Try FELIX® Play Tubes Turkey & Ham flavour!
  • Felix® Play Tubes are a tasty occasion to share a daily moment of bonding and fun together!
  • FELIX® Play Tubes are available in a wider range of variants: Try FELIX®Play Tubes Turkey &B Ham Flavour!
  • Irresistibly playful thanks to their unique rolling shape, dual flavours, different sizes and tastiness of FELIX® treats that your cat knows and loves
  • Simply grab a treat, toss or roll it on the floor and watch your cat chase the fun and catch the flavour instantly!
  • Complementary pet food for adult cats
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which are 7% Chicken and 1.5% Liver), Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Various Sugars, Yeasts

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: Daily feeding amount up to: Adult 4kg 14 g or approx. 23 pieces Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. For your cat's health, respect the feeding guide and adjust your main meal accordingly. Supervise your cat when giving him/her the treats.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • Nestlé (Ireland) Ltd,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • If you have any enquiries please write to:
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • GB 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • In the Republic of Ireland, please write to:
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein:35.0%
Fat content:19.5%
Crude ash:8.5%
Crude fibres:0.5%
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.6%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:32 000
Vit D3:1 000
Vit E:170
-mg/kg:
Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:(Fe: 100)
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.7)
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:(Cu: 16)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 50)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 160)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.15)
Additives:-
Colourants and Antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

22 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My cat loves them

4 stars

My cat really enjoyed these the packaging design is great and easy to read my cat can be a fussy eater at times but everytime i gave him these he would eat them straightway and meow for more they was a big hit with milo and will purchase more for him

Absolutely loved them!

5 stars

My Kitty absolutely loved these Felix Play Tubes. She can be quite picky with food, but not with these. Great size and delicious. I have already bought more packets and are trying the other flavours too. We are definitely replacing our usual treats for these.

Yum yum

5 stars

Our cat Minx, really loved Felix Playtubes. He waits at the cupboard door for more!

Raving reviews here!

5 stars

My cat loves these, we have the tube ones and the children like to stack then and the cat likes to play. Also the toddler got hold of the packet and screamed when i stopped her from eating them so i guess shes a fan too.

my cat loved these

5 stars

tried my 4yrold cat on these and he loved them that much he tried getting in the packet his self

Happy cat

4 stars

My cat loves treats and certainly like the play tubes. He isn't really intrested in playing with them which was the main reason I wanted to try then, but he does enjoy the flavour. He knows which cupboard his treats are in and will let us know when he wants them!

Pawsome!

5 stars

My cat loves these treats so much she kept waiting by the cupboard they were kept in for more!

Great edition to Punzel's day.

5 stars

I got these as a sample through The Insider's. We have Felix as wet food for our cat throughout the day and these are a great edition to her daily routine. She has thoroughly enjoyed these over the last few weeks. Would definitely recommend these to family and friends.

Fantastic product!

4 stars

My cat loved these! I usually buy her dreamies but she seemed to like these much more so will definitely be switching to these!

Harvey loves these.

5 stars

Got these for my cat Harvey to try. He absolutely loves them and how fun they are. They are in a handy packet that fits into his treat drawer easily. There is not much of a smell to them like some other which is a bonus. The packet had a handy resealable part for added freshness

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Felix Play Tubes Cat Treats Turkey&Ham 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Tesco Pocket Pillows Salmon Bites 65G

£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Felix Crispies Beef & Chicken 45G

£ 0.85
£18.89/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here