Grenade Carb Killa Peanut Nutter Bar 3 Pack

Product Description
- Peanut Flavour Protein bar in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners and Peanuts
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Carb Killa® should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
- Why Choose Grenade® Carb Killa®?
- A high protein, triple layered, peanut flavoured bar with real peanut pieces. With 21g of protein, Carb Killa® is an indulgent, low sugar snack perfect for satisfying your inner nutter!
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- High protein 21g per bar
- Low sugar 2g per bar
- Pack size: 180G
- High protein
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (20%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavourings), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Humectant: Glycerol, Peanuts (8.8%), Soy Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweeteners: Xylitol, Sucralose, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Wheat, Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, at a temperature range of 15°C to 22°C, away from direct sunlight, extremes of heat change, odour & humidity.
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|60g bar
|Energy kJ
|1555
|933
|Energy kcal
|373
|223
|Fat
|15.6 g
|9.3 g
|of which saturates
|6.1 g
|3.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7 g
|15.4 g
|of which sugars
|3.3 g
|2.0 g
|of which polyols
|20.9 g
|12.5 g
|Fibre
|11.5 g
|6.9 g
|Protein
|35.1 g
|21.0 g
|Salt
|0.56 g
|0.34 g
