Sis. Protein20 Bar Double Chocolate Brownie 55G

Sis. Protein20 Bar Double Chocolate Brownie 55G
£ 2.50
£4.55/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Brownie Flavoured High Protein Bar with Chocolate Coating and Added Sweeteners.
  • Informed Sport.com
  • Trusted by sport
  • 20g* Protein
  • 0.6g* Sugar
  • *Per serving
  • Scientifically proven to support the growth & maintenance of muscle mass
  • Protein20 combines a scientific approach to on the go protein whilst being low in sugar.
  • Delivering complete 20g of protein from Milk and Soy, protein is proven to support the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Trusted quality since 1992
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (30%) (Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Fat (Milk) Emulsifier: E442), Humectant: Glycerol, Soy Protein, Milk Protein, Collagen Peptides, Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers: Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring, Salt, Sweetener: Sucralose

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Consume 1 bar as a high protein snack throughout the day or after exercise.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Do not consume more than 2 bars per day.
  • Keep out of reach of Children. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet.

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Return to

  • Tel: (0) 1282 440980
  • www.scienceinsport.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar 55g
Energy 1581kJ/378kcal870kJ/208kcal
Fat 15g8.3g
of which saturates 8.7g4.8g
Carbohydrate 37g20g
of which sugars 1.0g0.6g
of which polyols 35g19g
Fibre 3.7g2.0g
Protein 36g20g
Salt 0.85g0.47g

Safety information

WARNING: Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Do not consume more than 2 bars per day. Keep out of reach of Children. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet.

