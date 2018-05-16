Sis. Protein20 Bar Double Chocolate Brownie 55G

Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Brownie Flavoured High Protein Bar with Chocolate Coating and Added Sweeteners.
- Informed Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- 20g* Protein
- 0.6g* Sugar
- *Per serving
- Scientifically proven to support the growth & maintenance of muscle mass
- Protein20 combines a scientific approach to on the go protein whilst being low in sugar.
- Delivering complete 20g of protein from Milk and Soy, protein is proven to support the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
- Trusted quality since 1992
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (30%) (Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Fat (Milk) Emulsifier: E442), Humectant: Glycerol, Soy Protein, Milk Protein, Collagen Peptides, Sweetener: Maltitol, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers: Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring, Salt, Sweetener: Sucralose
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Consume 1 bar as a high protein snack throughout the day or after exercise.
Warnings
- WARNING: Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Do not consume more than 2 bars per day.
- Keep out of reach of Children. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet.
Name and address
- SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
- The Innovation Centre,
- 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
Return to
- SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
- The Innovation Centre,
- 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
- UK.
- Tel: (0) 1282 440980
- www.scienceinsport.com
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bar 55g
|Energy
|1581kJ/378kcal
|870kJ/208kcal
|Fat
|15g
|8.3g
|of which saturates
|8.7g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|20g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.6g
|of which polyols
|35g
|19g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|2.0g
|Protein
|36g
|20g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.47g
Safety information
WARNING: Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect. Do not consume more than 2 bars per day. Keep out of reach of Children. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020