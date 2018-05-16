We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Salad Asparagus 140G

Tesco Finest Salad Asparagus 140G
£ 2.00
£1.43/100g
per 50g
  • Energy61kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Asparagus
  • Delicate spears picked by hand at their most tender and sweet. Grown exclusively for Tesco Finest.
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50g
Energy122kJ / 29kcal61kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.6g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.0g
Sugars1.9g1.0g
Starch0.1g0.1g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein2.9g1.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Vitamin K51.0µg (68%NRV)25.5µg (34%NRV)
Folic Acid175µg (88%NRV)88µg (44%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

