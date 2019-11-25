By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Halloumi 225G

Creamfields Halloumi 225G

30g of cheese
  • Energy390kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299kJ / 313kcal

Product Description

  • Halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
  • Delicious dairy
  • Strength - mild & squeaky - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Mint

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Instructions: Temperature: Medium Slice the cheese into 7 – 8 slices approximately the same thickness. Grill, Fry or Barbeque for 2 to 3 minutes on medium heat, turning frequently.

Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

225g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1299kJ / 313kcal390kJ / 94kcal
Fat24.6g7.4g
Saturates17.0g5.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein22.0g6.6g
Salt3.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Great value Halloumi. Always tasty!

Great value Halloumi. Always tasty!

