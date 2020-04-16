Tesco Under The Sea Cake

- Energy1282kJ 307kcal15%
- Fat17.0g24%
- Saturates6.0g30%
- Sugars26.4g29%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2022kJ / 484kcal
Product Description
- Madeira sponge cake filled with blueberry sauce, covered with frosting and finished with edible decorations.
- HAND DECORATED Sponge layered with blueberry sauce and covered in vanilla flavoured frosting
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Blueberry Sauce (9%) [Sugar, Blueberry Purée, Water, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, White Chocolate Micro Drops (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Hydroxy methyl Cellulose, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Citric Acid, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/14 of a cake (63g)
|Energy
|2022kJ / 484kcal
|1282kJ / 307kcal
|Fat
|26.8g
|17.0g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|36.4g
|Sugars
|41.6g
|26.4g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
