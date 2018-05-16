By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Club Mint Cake Bars 5 Pack

£ 1.65
£0.33/each
Each cake (24g) contains
  • Energy494 kJ 118 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Mint Flavour Sponge Cake with Chocolate Flavour Cream and Biscuit Pieces, Covered in Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • If you enjoyed these why not try our delicious Club Orange Cake Crunchies?
  • Crunchy biscuit pieces
  • Delicious creamy filling
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Does not contain dairy cream
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Lecithin), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Natural Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Modified Starch, Product contains 3% Biscuit Pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see back of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Net Contents

5 x Cake Crunchies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (24g)
Energy (kJ)2056494
(kcal)492118
Fat 26.2g6.3g
of which Saturates 12.5g3.0g
Carbohydrate 60.8g14.6g
of which Sugars 42.5g10.2g
Fibre 1.4g0.3g
Protein 5.3g1.3g
Salt 0.59g0.14g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 5--

