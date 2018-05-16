Mcvitie's Club Mint Cake Bars 5 Pack

- Energy494 kJ 118 kcal6%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars10.2g11%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Mint Flavour Sponge Cake with Chocolate Flavour Cream and Biscuit Pieces, Covered in Milk Chocolate
- Crunchy biscuit pieces
- Delicious creamy filling
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Does not contain dairy cream
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Lecithin), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Natural Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Modified Starch, Product contains 3% Biscuit Pieces
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see back of pack.
Number of uses
Typical number of cakes per pack: 5
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
5 x Cake Crunchies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (24g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2056
|494
|(kcal)
|492
|118
|Fat
|26.2g
|6.3g
|of which Saturates
|12.5g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|14.6g
|of which Sugars
|42.5g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.14g
