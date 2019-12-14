By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sfc Southern Fried Chicken Portions 800G
Product Description

  • Chicken Portions, with Added Water in a Southern Fried Style Coating.
  • Original pieces of Chicken Portions coated with a Southern Fried style coating made to our secret recipe of herbs & spices
  • The Original Great Chicken Since 1972
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Portions (62%), Coating (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Modified Starch [Corn], Wheat Gluten, Dried Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Yeast, Onion Granules, Black Pepper, Dried Paprika, Dextrose, Oregano, Sea Salt, Flour Treatment Agent [E300], Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Dried Onion, Dried Celery, Black Pepper Extract, Raising Agent [E500], Fennel, Water, Modified Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (E451, E450), Thickener (E470a)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Eggs, Soy and Mustard

Storage

Keep frozen -18ºC. If the food has thawed do not refreeze. For star marked freezers:* Up to 1 week ** Up to 1 month *** Up to 3 months **** Until best before date

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to Electric 200C/180c Fan, Gas Mark 6. Place Drumsticks on tray and cook for 8 - 10 minutes then add the wings to the tray and cook for a further 16 - 18 minutes.
Always cook from frozen. Ensure food is piping hot before serving. Not suitable for the microwave.
All appliances vary so cooking methods are intended as a guide only.

Warnings

  • BONE WARNING: THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS BONES

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • SFC Wholesale Ltd,
  • 8 Westminster Chambers,
  • 106 Lord Street,
  • Southport,
  • PR8 1LF.

  • For more information on other SFC Foodservice products please call 01704 548641 or alternatively visit www.sfcltd.co.uk
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product please contact us at the pack address. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 806 kJ / 192 kcal
Fat 8.9g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 12.9g
of which sugars 0.9g
Protein 14.5g
Salt 1.32g

Safety information

All fat, no meat.

1 stars

Really fatty with very little actual meat.

DO NOT BUY THESE!!!

1 stars

Bad quality , chicken was mushy and seemed sloppy when chewing. Bought 2 bags me & my husband had 3 each and binned them and the rest that was cooked. Takes longer to cook as chicken was stone cold in recommended time. If your wanting nice, crispy , tasty southern fried chicken at home DO NOT BUY THIS!

Horrible don't waste your money

1 stars

Poor quality,greasy fatty and inedible we ended up throwing the whole lot in the bin!

Really enjoyed this - meat was tasty and the chick

4 stars

Really enjoyed this - meat was tasty and the chicken batter was really spicy and delicious. Obviously, being frozen, it's not as fresh as the freshly-made fried chicken on offer, but this certainly does the job. Highly recommend.

I am astounded that Tesco's are selling this produ

1 stars

I am astounded that Tesco's are selling this product, it's completely inedible. It was slimy, fatty and looked diseased. Horrendous product, please remove it from your shelves before anyone else wastes their money on a product that is not fit for human consumption. I complained and sent pictures to Tesco's to show them just how bad this product is and received an apology. However, I was even more shocked to look at the reviews only to find I'm not the only one that finds this product inedible and yet it's still being sold, why?

I would not even give it a stray dog.

1 stars

Would have given it minus 10 stars if I could. By far the worst product I have ever bought from Tesco. Why they sell this when their own brand sourthern fried drumsticks and thighs is 1 million times better is beyond me. As other reviews have said greasy, fatty, hardly any meat at all that is edible and takes forever to cook. Absolutely avoid this I would not even give it a stray dog.

Wouldn’t buy this again

1 stars

Nowhere as good as I thought it would be. Followed the instructions regarding cooking time very carefully but was undercooked. Put it back in the oven for more time but still not cooked properly. Ended up in the bin couldn’t risk eating chicken that wasn’t thoroughly cooked. Note: our oven is working perfectly.

Disgusting

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Neither my partner nor I could eat the chicken. It was coated in what felt like jelly. The only person who enjoyed it was the dog!

Not for human consumption

1 stars

I set up a Tesco account purely to rate this product, such was the level of disappointment! First bite and met with a thick layer of fat under the coating, how you can get that much fat on chicken is scary and worrying! I took apart other pieces and they were all the same! I would go as far as to say this is un-edible and am shocked and disappointed that Tesco would sell such a poor product to its customers and will be shopping else where on the back of this atrocious quality control

Really horrible, awful quality....don’t buy!!!!

1 stars

I wasn’t expecting it to be like KFC, but it was really awful. Needed a quick meal one evening and had these with oven chips. Cooked to instructions but the chicken was all grey and horrible. The kids couldn’t eat it at all, I tried as I was hungry but couldn’t. Terrible quality!!!!!!!

