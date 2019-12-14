Sfc Southern Fried Chicken Portions 800G

All fat, no meat.
Really fatty with very little actual meat.
DO NOT BUY THESE!!!
Bad quality , chicken was mushy and seemed sloppy when chewing. Bought 2 bags me & my husband had 3 each and binned them and the rest that was cooked. Takes longer to cook as chicken was stone cold in recommended time. If your wanting nice, crispy , tasty southern fried chicken at home DO NOT BUY THIS!
Horrible don't waste your money
Poor quality,greasy fatty and inedible we ended up throwing the whole lot in the bin!
Really enjoyed this - meat was tasty and the chicken batter was really spicy and delicious. Obviously, being frozen, it's not as fresh as the freshly-made fried chicken on offer, but this certainly does the job. Highly recommend.
I am astounded that Tesco's are selling this produ
I am astounded that Tesco's are selling this product, it's completely inedible. It was slimy, fatty and looked diseased. Horrendous product, please remove it from your shelves before anyone else wastes their money on a product that is not fit for human consumption. I complained and sent pictures to Tesco's to show them just how bad this product is and received an apology. However, I was even more shocked to look at the reviews only to find I'm not the only one that finds this product inedible and yet it's still being sold, why?
I would not even give it a stray dog.
Would have given it minus 10 stars if I could. By far the worst product I have ever bought from Tesco. Why they sell this when their own brand sourthern fried drumsticks and thighs is 1 million times better is beyond me. As other reviews have said greasy, fatty, hardly any meat at all that is edible and takes forever to cook. Absolutely avoid this I would not even give it a stray dog.
Wouldn’t buy this again
Nowhere as good as I thought it would be. Followed the instructions regarding cooking time very carefully but was undercooked. Put it back in the oven for more time but still not cooked properly. Ended up in the bin couldn’t risk eating chicken that wasn’t thoroughly cooked. Note: our oven is working perfectly.
Disgusting
Absolutely disgusting. Neither my partner nor I could eat the chicken. It was coated in what felt like jelly. The only person who enjoyed it was the dog!
Not for human consumption
I set up a Tesco account purely to rate this product, such was the level of disappointment! First bite and met with a thick layer of fat under the coating, how you can get that much fat on chicken is scary and worrying! I took apart other pieces and they were all the same! I would go as far as to say this is un-edible and am shocked and disappointed that Tesco would sell such a poor product to its customers and will be shopping else where on the back of this atrocious quality control
Really horrible, awful quality....don’t buy!!!!
I wasn’t expecting it to be like KFC, but it was really awful. Needed a quick meal one evening and had these with oven chips. Cooked to instructions but the chicken was all grey and horrible. The kids couldn’t eat it at all, I tried as I was hungry but couldn’t. Terrible quality!!!!!!!