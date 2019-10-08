Activia Mixed Fruit Yogurt 8 X 120G

it's the only one for me
very tasty and fruity and just the right thickness.
VERY TASTY NEW YOGURTS
These yogurts are so yummy. Love the flavors too, for a change....
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
8 x 120g ℮
Yogurt (Milk), Kiwi (8%), Sugar (6%), Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Milk Minerals
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|381/91
|457/109
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.9
|3.5
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.2
|14.6
|6
|of which sugars (g)
|11.8
|14.2
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|4.7
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|145 (18)
|174
|22
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (8%), Sugar (6%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Concentrate Lemon Juice, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Milk Minerals
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|371/89
|445/107
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.8
|3.4
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.8
|14.2
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|11.8
|14.2
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|4.7
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.14
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|141 (18)
|169
|21
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Yogurt (Milk), Mango (8%), Sugar (6%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Natural Flavouring
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|370/89
|444/107
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.9
|3.5
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.7
|14.0
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|11.7
|14.0
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.8
|4.6
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.14
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|151 (19)
|181
|23
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Yogurt (Milk), Apricot (8%), Sugar (6%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Carrot Juice Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Natural Flavourings
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|379/91
|455/109
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.9
|3.5
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.1
|14.5
|6
|of which sugars (g)
|11.8
|14.2
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|4.7
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|152 (19)
|182
|23
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
