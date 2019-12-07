By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Activia Health Fruit Yogurt 8 X 120G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Activia Health Fruit Yogurt 8 X 120G
£ 3.00
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Fruit
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • We're on a mission to help you feel good from the inside out*. And with 30 years of experience, and our passion for happy guts*, we're going to make it delicious.
  • Then carefully fermented for 8 hours so our unique blend of 5 ferments have time to do their work. Helping to create a smooth and creamy yogurt that's irresistible.
  • Activia. Helps you feel good from the inside out*.
  • Because that's what really counts.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 960G
  • Calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts? Get in touch:
  • UK 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI 1800 949992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

8 x 120g ℮

    • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Blackberry-Raspberry 2 x 120g e
    • Prune 2 x 120g e
    • Rhubarb 2 x 120g e
    • Fig 2 x 120g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Fig (8%), Sugar (6%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g)% RI* (120g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)376/90451/1085
    Fat (g)2.93.55
    of which saturates (g)2.02.412
    Carbohydrate (g)11.914.35
    of which sugars (g)10.814.216
    Protein (g)3.94.79
    Salt (g)0.140.173
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)144 (18)17322
    * RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Blackberry-Raspberry 2 x 120g e
    • Prune 2 x 120g e
    • Rhubarb 2 x 120g e
    • Fig 2 x 120g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Prune (8%), Sugar (5%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g)% RI* (120g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)384/92461/1105
    Fat (g)2.83.45
    of which saturates (g)2.02.412
    Carbohydrate (g)12.314.86
    of which sugars (g)11.914.316
    Protein (g)3.94.79
    Salt (g)0.140.173
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)141 (18)17021
    * RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
    • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Blackberry-Raspberry 2 x 120g e
    • Prune 2 x 120g e
    • Rhubarb 2 x 120g e
    • Fig 2 x 120g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (8%), Blackberry (6%), Raspberry (2%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Milk Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g)% RI* (120g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)372/89446/1075
    Fat (g)2.83.45
    of which saturates (g)2.02.412
    Carbohydrate (g)11.814.25
    of which sugars (g)11.714.016
    Protein (g)3.94.79
    Salt (g)0.150.173
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)151 (19)18123
    * RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
  • Each 120g (Rhubarb) serving contains
    • Energy451 kJ 108 kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates2.4g
      12%
    • Sugars14.2g
      16%
    • Salt0.18g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

    • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Blackberry-Raspberry 2 x 120g e
    • Prune 2 x 120g e
    • Rhubarb 2 x 120g e
    • Fig 2 x 120g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Rhubarb (8 %), Sugar (7 %), Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Milk Minerals

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g)% RI* (120g)
    Energy (kJ/kcal)376/90451/1085
    Fat (g)2.83.45
    of which saturates (g)2.02.412
    Carbohydrate (g)12.214.66
    of which sugars (g)11.814.216
    Protein (g)3.84.69
    Salt (g)0.150.183
    Calcium (mg) (% RI*)154 (19)18523
    * RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fr

5 stars

I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fruits is good. something a little different and the yogurt seems to be thicker in texture especially the prune and fig. They make a nice change.

Usually bought next

Activia Fat Free Mixed Red Fruit Yogurt 8 X 120G

£ 3.00
£0.31/100g

Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/100g

Aldi Price Match

Yeo Valley Honey Greek Style Yogurt 4 X100g

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Offer

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here