Activia Health Fruit Yogurt 8 X 120G

I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fruits is good. something a little different and the yogurt seems to be thicker in texture especially the prune and fig. They make a nice change.
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
8 x 120g ℮
Yogurt (Milk), Fig (8%), Sugar (6%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Minerals
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|376/90
|451/108
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.9
|3.5
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.9
|14.3
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|10.8
|14.2
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|4.7
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.14
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|144 (18)
|173
|22
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
Yogurt (Milk), Prune (8%), Sugar (5%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Minerals
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|384/92
|461/110
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.8
|3.4
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.3
|14.8
|6
|of which sugars (g)
|11.9
|14.3
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|4.7
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.14
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|141 (18)
|170
|21
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (8%), Blackberry (6%), Raspberry (2%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Milk Minerals
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|372/89
|446/107
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.8
|3.4
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|11.8
|14.2
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|11.7
|14.0
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|4.7
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|0.17
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|151 (19)
|181
|23
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
Yogurt (Milk), Rhubarb (8 %), Sugar (7 %), Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Milk Minerals
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (120g)
|% RI* (120g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|376/90
|451/108
|5
|Fat (g)
|2.8
|3.4
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.0
|2.4
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.2
|14.6
|6
|of which sugars (g)
|11.8
|14.2
|16
|Protein (g)
|3.8
|4.6
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|0.18
|3
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|154 (19)
|185
|23
|* RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
I enjoy these Health Fruit Yogurts. The mix of fruits is good. something a little different and the yogurt seems to be thicker in texture especially the prune and fig. They make a nice change.