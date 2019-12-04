By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Activia Fat Free Peach Yogurt 4 X 120G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Activia Fat Free Peach Yogurt 4 X 120G
£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Each 120g serving contains
  • Energy254 kJ 60 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Fat Free Yogurt with Fruit and Sweeteners
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • We're on a mission to help you feel good from the inside out†. And with 30 years of experience, and our passion for happy guts†, we're going to make it delicious.
  • We've perfected a recipe with a unique blend of 5 ferments, crammed with 16 billion live cultures, helping to create our yogurt's irresistibly creamy texture.
  • To make it even better, we've made these little pots of deliciousness with no added sugar, 0% fat, and in a range of tempting flavours to enjoy everyday.
  • Activia. Helps you feel good from the inside out†. Because that's what really counts.
  • †Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Exclusive live yogurt cultures
  • 0% Fat
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Peach (8%), Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Pectin), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Lactic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C.

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Want to know more about our irresistible yogurts? Get in touch:
  • UK 0808-144-9451
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • ROI 1800 949992
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (120g) % RI* (120g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)212/50254/603
Fat (g)0.10.1<1
of which saturates (g)<0.1<0.1<1
Carbohydrate (g)7.48.93
of which sugars (g)7.28.610
Protein (g)4.85.812
Salt (g)0.250.305
Calcium (mg) (% RI*)173 (21)20826
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) ---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best of the fat free yogurts.

5 stars

Good flavour and texture, best of the fat free yogurts.

Tasty fruity yoghurt

5 stars

Good tasty yoghurt

Usually bought next

Activia Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Activia Fat Free Cherry Yogurt 4 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Activia Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt 4 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Activia Fat Free Raspberry Yogurt 4 X 120G

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here