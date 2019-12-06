Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Prawn Paella 500G

Barley!!
3 pcs chicken, 3 prawns. Heavily loaded with diced red pepper . Expected RICE, not barley. I'm gluten intolerant so couldn't eat it! Can't buy it again, but the spoonful I tried was a very nice flavour.
Love this meal
NOT NICE
2 PRAWNS, 2 PIECES OF RECONSTITUTED CHICKEN AND AN ACID TOMATO SAUCE - NOT NICE - COULDN'T EAT!
Vile
Rice was almost raw, the prawn was rubbery the chicken like cardboard there were large pieces of raw peppers. I couldn't eat it. It was the worst ready meal that I have ever had.. Furthermore, I had no other ready meals in my fridge freezer so had to drive to the store in the next village to get something to eat and they were awaiting a delivery so all I had to eat that night was a small pork pie. This was not good for my healthy diet!! I will never get this meal again!
I FOUND JUST 1 PRAWN IN THIS MEAL
Avoid if you actually know what paella should be
I don't know what this was, but it wasn't paella. A sloppy tasteless mess of chopped tomatoes with a smattering of chicken and prawn.
Taste of Spain without the calories!
Whats not to love it's paella in a low calorie form... beautiful dish much nicer when cooked in the oven!
Disgusting!
I took one forkful and threw the rest in the bin because it was VILE and tasted nothing even remotely like any paella I have ever had. Basically it was just like a tin of tomatoes with some rice in it and a few small bits of anemic looking chicken and 2-3 prawns on the top!
One word - vile
If I could give this a zero stars, I would. It's n
If I could give this a zero stars, I would. It's nothing like paella. Tastes rather nasty in my view.