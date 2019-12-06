By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Prawn Paella 500G

1.5(24)Write a review
Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Prawn Paella 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1584kJ 375kcal
    19%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces, prawns and vegetables in a smoky tomato sauce with a barley, risotto rice and vegetable mix.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 2 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Risotto Rice Mix [Barley, Water, Spinach, Risotto Rice, Parsley, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika], Red Pepper, Chicken Breast (11%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Onion, Prawn (Crustacean) (4%), Peas, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Salt, Chicken Extract, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Black Pepper, Flavouring, Sugar, Carrot, Leek, Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy323kJ / 76kcal1584kJ / 375kcal
Fat0.6g2.7g
Saturates0.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate10.5g51.6g
Sugars2.4g11.6g
Fibre2.3g11.1g
Protein6.2g30.4g
Salt0.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 491g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

24 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Barley!!

2 stars

3 pcs chicken, 3 prawns. Heavily loaded with diced red pepper . Expected RICE, not barley. I'm gluten intolerant so couldn't eat it! Can't buy it again, but the spoonful I tried was a very nice flavour.

Love this meal

5 stars

Love this meal

NOT NICE

1 stars

2 PRAWNS, 2 PIECES OF RECONSTITUTED CHICKEN AND AN ACID TOMATO SAUCE - NOT NICE - COULDN'T EAT!

Vile

1 stars

Rice was almost raw, the prawn was rubbery the chicken like cardboard there were large pieces of raw peppers. I couldn't eat it. It was the worst ready meal that I have ever had.. Furthermore, I had no other ready meals in my fridge freezer so had to drive to the store in the next village to get something to eat and they were awaiting a delivery so all I had to eat that night was a small pork pie. This was not good for my healthy diet!! I will never get this meal again!

I FOUND JUST 1 PRAWN IN THIS MEAL

2 stars

I FOUND JUST 1 PRAWN IN THIS MEAL

Avoid if you actually know what paella should be

1 stars

I don't know what this was, but it wasn't paella. A sloppy tasteless mess of chopped tomatoes with a smattering of chicken and prawn.

Taste of Spain without the calories!

5 stars

Whats not to love it's paella in a low calorie form... beautiful dish much nicer when cooked in the oven!

Disgusting!

1 stars

I took one forkful and threw the rest in the bin because it was VILE and tasted nothing even remotely like any paella I have ever had. Basically it was just like a tin of tomatoes with some rice in it and a few small bits of anemic looking chicken and 2-3 prawns on the top!

One word - vile

1 stars

One word - vile

If I could give this a zero stars, I would. It's n

1 stars

If I could give this a zero stars, I would. It's nothing like paella. Tastes rather nasty in my view.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

