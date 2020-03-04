Tesco Mango&Pasn/Fruit Biscuits 125G

- Energy372kJ 89kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2326kJ / 558kcal
Product Description
- All butter Viennese biscuits filled with a mango and passion fruit flavour cream.
- Tangy & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness with a mango and passion fruit flavour cream. From their bakery in West Yorkshire, our bakers have been making Viennese biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years.
Tangy & Delicate. All butter biscuit baked for crumbliness with a mango and passion fruit flavour cream
- Tangy & delicate
- All-butter biscuit baked for crumbliness with a mango and passion fruit flavour cream
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (24%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (16g)
|Energy
|2326kJ / 558kcal
|372kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|34.8g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|21.1g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|28.0g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
