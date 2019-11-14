Tesco Easy Entertaining Finest Salmon Pinwheels

Good
There are really good but found a small bone in one fo them. Not good if serving to kiddies or there elderly.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 239kcal
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Salmon (31%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose).
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
24 Servings
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pinwheel (22g)
|Energy
|998kJ / 239kcal
|220kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|16.9g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|10.2g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
