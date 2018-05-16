Tesco Easy Entertaining Mini Vegetarian Platter

- Energy489kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- 4 Cheese and Onion Sandwich - A blend of mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal. 2 Falafel and Houmous Sandwich - Baked falafel, houmous, roasted red pepper sauce, spinach and carrot in malted brown bread. 2 Ploughman's Sandwich - Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and apple and ale chutney in malted brown bread. 2 Roasted Vegetables and Soft Cheese Sandwich - Roast butternut squash, full fat soft cheese, red onion and roasted red pepper sauce in tomato bread. 2 Egg and Cress Sandwich - Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted brown bread.
- N/A
- N/A
Information
Ingredients
Cheese & Onion Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Falafel & Houmous Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Baked Falafel (16%) [Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Coriander, Dried Potato, Garlic, Spices, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper], Water, Houmous (11%) [Water, Chickpeas, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic], Spinach, Carrot, Tomato, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Ploughman's Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Water, Tomato, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sultanas, Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Ale (contains Barley), Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Palm Oil.
Roasted Vegetables & Soft Cheese Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Butternut Squash (16%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Red Onion, Tomato, Rocket, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Egg & Cress Sandwich:
Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese & onion sandwich
|Energy
|1137kJ / 272kcal
|489kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.2g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.9g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
- One falafel & houmous sandwich
- Energy473kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 876kJ / 208kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Baked Falafel (16%) [Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Coriander, Dried Potato, Garlic, Spices, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper], Water, Houmous (11%) [Water, Chickpeas, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic], Spinach, Carrot, Tomato, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One falafel & houmous sandwich Energy 876kJ / 208kcal 473kJ / 113kcal Fat 5.4g 2.9g Saturates 0.7g 0.4g Carbohydrate 30.3g 16.4g Sugars 3.6g 1.9g Fibre 5.1g 2.8g Protein 7.1g 3.8g Salt 0.9g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One cheese & onion sandwich
- Energy489kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One cheese & onion sandwich Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal 489kJ / 117kcal Fat 15.1g 6.5g Saturates 5.9g 2.5g Carbohydrate 22.2g 9.5g Sugars 2.0g 0.9g Fibre 1.9g 0.8g Protein 10.9g 4.7g Salt 0.9g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One roasted vegetables & soft cheese sandwich
- Energy337kJ 80kcal4%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 749kJ / 178kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Roasted Butternut Squash (16%), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Red Onion, Tomato, Rocket, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Garlic Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One roasted vegetables & soft cheese sandwich Energy 749kJ / 178kcal 337kJ / 80kcal Fat 3.5g 1.6g Saturates 1.9g 0.9g Carbohydrate 29.6g 13.3g Sugars 5.7g 2.6g Fibre 2.8g 1.3g Protein 5.5g 2.5g Salt 0.5g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One egg & cress sandwich
- Energy375kJ 89kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One egg & cress sandwich Energy 834kJ / 198kcal 375kJ / 89kcal Fat 6.4g 2.9g Saturates 1.5g 0.7g Carbohydrate 24.8g 11.2g Sugars 2.1g 0.9g Fibre 2.2g 1.0g Protein 9.3g 4.2g Salt 0.7g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One Ploughman's sandwich
- Energy456kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 893kJ / 213kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Water, Tomato, Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sultanas, Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Ale (contains Barley), Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One Ploughman's sandwich Energy 893kJ / 213kcal 456kJ / 109kcal Fat 8.9g 4.5g Saturates 4.3g 2.2g Carbohydrate 22.4g 11.4g Sugars 4.3g 2.2g Fibre 2.3g 1.2g Protein 9.7g 4.9g Salt 0.7g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019