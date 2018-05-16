Tesco Easy Entertaining Vol Au Vent Selection

- Energy256kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal
Product Description
- 6 Cheese and Chorizo - Pastry cases filled with cheese sauce topped with chorizo pork sausage. 6 Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney - Pastry cases filled with cheese sauce and goat’s cheese topped with a caramelised onion chutney. 6 Tomato and Feta Cheese - Pastry cases filled with a tomato and herb dressing topped with feta full fat soft cheese. 6 Mushroom and Bacon - Pastry cases filled with puréed mushroom and cheese sauce topped with smoked bacon.
- N/A
- N/A
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Cheese and Chorizo Vol-au-Vents:
Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Salt, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Nutmeg.
Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney Vol-au-Vents:
Wheat Flour, Water, Full Fat Goat's Cheese (Milk) (18%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Molasses, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Spirit Vinegar, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Tomato and Feta Cheese Vol-au-Vents:
Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Mushroom and Bacon Vol-au-Vents:
Mushroom Puree (30%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN - 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 - Time is 10 - 11 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney vol-au-vent (16g)
|Energy
|1601kJ / 384kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
- One vol-au-vent
- Energy228kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1520kJ / 365kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One vol-au-vent (15g) Energy 1520kJ / 365kcal 228kJ / 55kcal Fat 23.9g 3.6g Saturates 10.8g 1.6g Carbohydrate 30.3g 4.5g Sugars 3.9g 0.6g Fibre 1.9g 0.3g Protein 6.2g 0.9g Salt 0.9g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One vol-au-vent
- Energy256kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Full Fat Goat's Cheese (Milk) (18%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Molasses, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Spirit Vinegar, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One vol-au-vent (16g) Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal 256kJ / 61kcal Fat 25.0g 4.0g Saturates 13.9g 2.2g Carbohydrate 30.6g 4.9g Sugars 3.1g 0.5g Fibre 1.2g 0.2g Protein 8.6g 1.4g Salt 0.7g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One vol-au-vent
- Energy206kJ 49kcal2%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1371kJ / 329kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom Puree (30%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One vol-au-vent (15g) Energy 1371kJ / 329kcal 206kJ / 49kcal Fat 20.4g 3.1g Saturates 10.6g 1.6g Carbohydrate 27.6g 4.1g Sugars 1.6g 0.2g Fibre 1.6g 0.2g Protein 7.9g 1.2g Salt 0.7g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One vol-au-vent
- Energy256kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 383kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Salt, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One vol-au-vent (16g) Energy 1597kJ / 383kcal 256kJ / 61kcal Fat 24.7g 4.0g Saturates 13.0g 2.1g Carbohydrate 31.5g 5.0g Sugars 1.8g 0.3g Fibre 1.7g 0.3g Protein 7.9g 1.3g Salt 0.8g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019