Tesco Easy Entertaining Mini Classic Platter

Tesco Easy Entertaining Mini Classic Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One cheese & onion sandwich
  • Energy489kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Cheese and Onion Sandwiches - A blend of mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal. 2 Chicken, Bacon and Lettuce Sandwiches - Sliced chicken breast, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted brown bread. 2 Egg and Cress Sandwiches - Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted brown bread. 2 Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwiches - Prawns and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 2 Smoked Ham and Cheddar Sandwiches - Smoked ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg, Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Cheese & Onion Sandwich:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Chicken, Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Egg & Cress Sandwich:

Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

 

Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich:

Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese & onion sandwich
Energy1137kJ / 272kcal489kJ / 117kcal
Fat15.1g6.5g
Saturates5.9g2.5g
Carbohydrate22.2g9.5g
Sugars2.0g0.9g
Fibre1.9g0.8g
Protein10.9g4.7g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • One chicken, bacon & lettuce sandwich
    • Energy466kJ 111kcal
      6%
    • Fat3.9g
      6%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars1.3g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chicken, bacon & lettuce sandwich
    Energy971kJ / 231kcal466kJ / 111kcal
    Fat8.2g3.9g
    Saturates2.2g1.1g
    Carbohydrate21.8g10.5g
    Sugars2.8g1.3g
    Fibre2.1g1.0g
    Protein16.5g7.9g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One cheese & onion sandwich
    • Energy489kJ 117kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.5g
      9%
    • Saturates2.5g
      13%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese & onion sandwich
    Energy1137kJ / 272kcal489kJ / 117kcal
    Fat15.1g6.5g
    Saturates5.9g2.5g
    Carbohydrate22.2g9.5g
    Sugars2.0g0.9g
    Fibre1.9g0.8g
    Protein10.9g4.7g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One smoked ham & Cheddar cheese sandwich
    • Energy434kJ 104kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.5g
      6%
    • Saturates1.9g
      10%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 247kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne smoked ham & Cheddar cheese sandwich
    Energy1034kJ / 247kcal434kJ / 104kcal
    Fat10.8g4.5g
    Saturates4.6g1.9g
    Carbohydrate21.7g9.1g
    Sugars2.5g1.1g
    Fibre1.7g0.7g
    Protein14.8g6.2g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One prawn mayonnaise sandwich
    • Energy352kJ 84kcal
      4%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 190kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn mayonnaise sandwich
    Energy800kJ / 190kcal352kJ / 84kcal
    Fat4.4g1.9g
    Saturates0.7g0.3g
    Carbohydrate27.1g11.9g
    Sugars1.6g0.7g
    Fibre1.7g0.7g
    Protein9.6g4.2g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One egg & cress sandwich
    • Energy375kJ 89kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne egg & cress sandwich
    Energy834kJ / 198kcal375kJ / 89kcal
    Fat6.4g2.9g
    Saturates1.5g0.7g
    Carbohydrate24.8g11.2g
    Sugars2.1g0.9g
    Fibre2.2g1.0g
    Protein9.3g4.2g
    Salt0.7g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

