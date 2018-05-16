Tesco Easy Entertaining Mini Classic Platter

- Energy489kJ 117kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- 4 Cheese and Onion Sandwiches - A blend of mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal. 2 Chicken, Bacon and Lettuce Sandwiches - Sliced chicken breast, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted brown bread. 2 Egg and Cress Sandwiches - Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted brown bread. 2 Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwiches - Prawns and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 2 Smoked Ham and Cheddar Sandwiches - Smoked ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg, Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Cheese & Onion Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Chicken, Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Egg & Cress Sandwich:
Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich:
Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Smoked Ham & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese & onion sandwich
|Energy
|1137kJ / 272kcal
|489kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.2g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.9g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (13%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One chicken, bacon & lettuce sandwich Energy 971kJ / 231kcal 466kJ / 111kcal Fat 8.2g 3.9g Saturates 2.2g 1.1g Carbohydrate 21.8g 10.5g Sugars 2.8g 1.3g Fibre 2.1g 1.0g Protein 16.5g 7.9g Salt 0.9g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One cheese & onion sandwich Energy 1137kJ / 272kcal 489kJ / 117kcal Fat 15.1g 6.5g Saturates 5.9g 2.5g Carbohydrate 22.2g 9.5g Sugars 2.0g 0.9g Fibre 1.9g 0.8g Protein 10.9g 4.7g Salt 0.9g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 247kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (23%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One smoked ham & Cheddar cheese sandwich Energy 1034kJ / 247kcal 434kJ / 104kcal Fat 10.8g 4.5g Saturates 4.6g 1.9g Carbohydrate 21.7g 9.1g Sugars 2.5g 1.1g Fibre 1.7g 0.7g Protein 14.8g 6.2g Salt 1.1g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 190kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One prawn mayonnaise sandwich Energy 800kJ / 190kcal 352kJ / 84kcal Fat 4.4g 1.9g Saturates 0.7g 0.3g Carbohydrate 27.1g 11.9g Sugars 1.6g 0.7g Fibre 1.7g 0.7g Protein 9.6g 4.2g Salt 1.1g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One egg & cress sandwich Energy 834kJ / 198kcal 375kJ / 89kcal Fat 6.4g 2.9g Saturates 1.5g 0.7g Carbohydrate 24.8g 11.2g Sugars 2.1g 0.9g Fibre 2.2g 1.0g Protein 9.3g 4.2g Salt 0.7g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
