Tesco Easy Entertaining Gluten Free Sandwich Platter

Tesco Easy Entertaining Gluten Free Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

One Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich
  • Energy458kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1091kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayo Sandwiches - A blend of mayonnaise, chicken breast and smoked bacon in gluten-free seeded bread. 6 Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwiches - A blend of mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in a gluten-free seeded bread.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayo Sandwich:

Gluten-Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seeds, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Quinoa, Salt], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich:

Gluten-Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seeds, Sugar, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Quinoa, Salt], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour, Salt.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich
Energy1091kJ / 262kcal458kJ / 110kcal
Fat17.4g7.3g
Saturates5.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate15.2g6.4g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre5.3g2.2g
Protein8.6g3.6g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

I dont like mayo and it was in all no choice

2 stars

I dont like mayo and it was in all no choice

