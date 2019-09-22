Tesco Easy Entertaining Gluten Free Sandwich Platter

I dont like mayo and it was in all no choice
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1091kJ / 262kcal
INGREDIENTS:
Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayo Sandwich:
Gluten-Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seeds, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Quinoa, Salt], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich:
Gluten-Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seeds, Sugar, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Quinoa, Salt], Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour, Salt.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
12 Servings
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Gluten Free Cheese & Onion Sandwich
|Energy
|1091kJ / 262kcal
|458kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|8.6g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 973kJ / 234kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten-Free Seeded Bread [Water, Rice Flour, Thickeners (Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Egg White Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Millet Seeds, Prune Purée, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Brown Linseed, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Folic Acid, Thiamin, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Quinoa, Salt], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Mayo Sandwich
|Energy
|973kJ / 234kcal
|428kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|2.6g
|Protein
|10.9g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019