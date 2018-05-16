Tesco Easy Entertaining Fish Platter

- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal
Product Description
- 8 Tuna & Cucumber Sandwiches: Tuna, cucumber and mayonnaise in malted brown bread. 4 Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwiches: Prawns and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 6 Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwiches: Smoked salmon with lemon and dill full fat soft cheese and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 4 Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich: Tuna, sweetcorn and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
- N/A
- N/A
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich:
Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich:
Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwich:
Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
22 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One salmon & cream cheese sandwich
|Energy
|949kJ / 226kcal
|408kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|11.6g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.9g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
- One prawn mayonnaise sandwich
- Energy352kJ 84kcal4%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 190kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
22 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One prawn mayonnaise sandwich Energy 800kJ / 190kcal 352kJ / 84kcal Fat 4.4g 1.9g Saturates 0.7g 0.3g Carbohydrate 27.1g 11.9g Sugars 1.6g 0.7g Fibre 1.7g 0.7g Protein 9.6g 4.2g Salt 1.1g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One salmon & cream cheese sandwich
- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
22 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One salmon & cream cheese sandwich Energy 949kJ / 226kcal 408kJ / 97kcal Fat 7.2g 3.1g Saturates 1.9g 0.8g Carbohydrate 27.0g 11.6g Sugars 2.0g 0.9g Fibre 2.6g 1.1g Protein 11.9g 5.1g Salt 1.3g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One tuna & sweetcorn sandwich
- Energy326kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 185kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
22 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tuna & sweetcorn sandwich Energy 777kJ / 185kcal 326kJ / 78kcal Fat 5.5g 2.3g Saturates 0.7g 0.3g Carbohydrate 22.8g 9.6g Sugars 2.4g 1.0g Fibre 2.6g 1.1g Protein 9.7g 4.1g Salt 0.9g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One tuna & cucumber sandwich
- Energy340kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 724kJ / 172kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
22 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tuna & cucumber sandwich Energy 724kJ / 172kcal 340kJ / 81kcal Fat 5.2g 2.4g Saturates 0.7g 0.3g Carbohydrate 19.6g 9.2g Sugars 2.3g 1.1g Fibre 2.0g 0.9g Protein 10.7g 5.0g Salt 0.6g 0.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019