By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Easy Entertaining Fish Platter

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining Fish Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One salmon & cream cheese sandwich
  • Energy408kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Tuna & Cucumber Sandwiches: Tuna, cucumber and mayonnaise in malted brown bread. 4 Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwiches: Prawns and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 6 Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwiches: Smoked salmon with lemon and dill full fat soft cheese and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. 4 Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich: Tuna, sweetcorn and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
  • N/A
  • N/A

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich:

Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

 

Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich:

Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Salmon & Cream Cheese Sandwich:

Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Tuna & Sweetcorn Sandwich:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne salmon & cream cheese sandwich
Energy949kJ / 226kcal408kJ / 97kcal
Fat7.2g3.1g
Saturates1.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate27.0g11.6g
Sugars2.0g0.9g
Fibre2.6g1.1g
Protein11.9g5.1g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

  • One prawn mayonnaise sandwich
    • Energy352kJ 84kcal
      4%
    • Fat1.9g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 190kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    ​​​​​​

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    22 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn mayonnaise sandwich
    Energy800kJ / 190kcal352kJ / 84kcal
    Fat4.4g1.9g
    Saturates0.7g0.3g
    Carbohydrate27.1g11.9g
    Sugars1.6g0.7g
    Fibre1.7g0.7g
    Protein9.6g4.2g
    Salt1.1g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One salmon & cream cheese sandwich
    • Energy408kJ 97kcal
      5%
    • Fat3.1g
      4%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.9g
      1%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 226kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Dill, Malted Barley Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    22 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne salmon & cream cheese sandwich
    Energy949kJ / 226kcal408kJ / 97kcal
    Fat7.2g3.1g
    Saturates1.9g0.8g
    Carbohydrate27.0g11.6g
    Sugars2.0g0.9g
    Fibre2.6g1.1g
    Protein11.9g5.1g
    Salt1.3g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One tuna & sweetcorn sandwich
    • Energy326kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.3g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars1.0g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 777kJ / 185kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tuna (Fish) (24%), Water, Sweetcorn, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    22 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tuna & sweetcorn sandwich
    Energy777kJ / 185kcal326kJ / 78kcal
    Fat5.5g2.3g
    Saturates0.7g0.3g
    Carbohydrate22.8g9.6g
    Sugars2.4g1.0g
    Fibre2.6g1.1g
    Protein9.7g4.1g
    Salt0.9g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One tuna & cucumber sandwich
    • Energy340kJ 81kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.4g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 724kJ / 172kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    22 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tuna & cucumber sandwich
    Energy724kJ / 172kcal340kJ / 81kcal
    Fat5.2g2.4g
    Saturates0.7g0.3g
    Carbohydrate19.6g9.2g
    Sugars2.3g1.1g
    Fibre2.0g0.9g
    Protein10.7g5.0g
    Salt0.6g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Wrap Selection Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 32 Belgian Chocolate Profiterole Stack

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.19/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Meat Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here