Tesco Easy Entertaining Wicked Kitchen Platter

- Energy553kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 213kcal
Product Description
- 6 Smashin' Pumpkin Falafel Sandwiches - Pumpkin and chilli falafel with pickled vegetables, roasted red pepper houmous, dressing made with rapeseed oil, cornflour and Dijon mustard and spinach in a tomato bread. 6 Bubble, Squeak and Greens Sandwiches - Chilli bubble and squeak, sage & onion stuffing with cooked chestnuts and faba bean alternative to mayonnaise, cooked red cabbage, cranberry chutney with a spring greens and spinach mix in chilli and pepper bread. 8 Spicy Mexican Style Wraps - Cooked basmati rice with vegetables and black turtle beans in a chilli sauce, with seasoned cooked mushrooms, cabbage, spiced faba bean alternative to mayonnaise and spinach in a chilli wrap.
- Suitable for Vegans
- N/A
Information
Ingredients
Smashin' Pumpkin Falafel Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pumpkin and Chilli Falafel (20%) [Chickpeas, Pumpkin, Coriander, Chilli, Onion, Potato, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cardamom], Water, Chickpeas, Cabbage, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Sundried Tomatoes, Beetroot, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Olive Oil, Yeast, Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Dried Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Smoked Paprika, Faba Bean Protein, Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cumin Seeds, Chilli, Paprika, Brown Mustard Seeds, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Seeds, Ground Black Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Cumin Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Oregano.
Bubble, Squeak and Greens Sandwich:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Potato, Cabbage, Rapeseed Oil, Cranberry, Spring Greens (2%), Spinach, Cooked Chestnuts, Sugar, Plum, Dried Potato, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Green Pepper, Carrot, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Yeast, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Onion, Concentrated Plum Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Faba Bean Protein, Dried Leek, Black Pepper, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Oats, Chilli Powder, Chilli Flakes, Sage, Palm Oil, Mustard Seeds, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Spicy Mexican Style Wrap:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamin, Iron, Niacin], Cooked Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Water, Cabbage, Mushroom (8%), Onion, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Black Turtle Beans (2.0%), Sweetcorn, Pepper, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Sugar, Tomato, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Dried Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Ancho Chilli, Lemon Juice, Jalapeño Chilli, Flavouring, Garlic Purée, Faba Bean Protein, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Lemon Zest, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Tomato Powder, Lime Juice Powder, Mustard Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Chilli Extract, Capsicum Extract.
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each smashin' pumpkin falafel sandwich
|Energy
|892kJ / 213kcal
|553kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|16.7g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- Each spicy Mexican style wrap
- Energy425kJ 101kcal5%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 759kJ / 181kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamin, Iron, Niacin], Cooked Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Water, Cabbage, Mushroom (8%), Onion, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Black Turtle Beans (2.0%), Sweetcorn, Pepper, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Sugar, Tomato, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Dried Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Ancho Chilli, Lemon Juice, Jalapeño Chilli, Flavouring, Garlic Purée, Faba Bean Protein, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Lemon Zest, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Tomato Powder, Lime Juice Powder, Mustard Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Chilli Extract, Capsicum Extract.
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 759kJ / 181kcal 425kJ / 101kcal Fat 5.9g 3.3g Saturates 1.6g 0.9g Carbohydrate 26.2g 14.7g Sugars 4.2g 2.4g Fibre 2.8g 1.6g Protein 4.3g 2.4g Salt 0.7g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each bubble, squeak & greens sandwich
- Energy464kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 829kJ / 197kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Potato, Cabbage, Rapeseed Oil, Cranberry, Spring Greens (2%), Spinach, Cooked Chestnuts, Sugar, Plum, Dried Potato, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Green Pepper, Carrot, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Yeast, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Onion, Concentrated Plum Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Faba Bean Protein, Dried Leek, Black Pepper, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Oats, Chilli Powder, Chilli Flakes, Sage, Palm Oil, Mustard Seeds, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 829kJ / 197kcal 464kJ / 111kcal Fat 6.6g 3.7g Saturates 0.8g 0.4g Carbohydrate 28.9g 16.2g Sugars 4.7g 2.6g Fibre 2.8g 1.6g Protein 4.2g 2.4g Salt 0.9g 0.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each smashin' pumpkin falafel sandwich
- Energy553kJ 132kcal7%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 213kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pumpkin and Chilli Falafel (20%) [Chickpeas, Pumpkin, Coriander, Chilli, Onion, Potato, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cardamom], Water, Chickpeas, Cabbage, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Sundried Tomatoes, Beetroot, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Olive Oil, Yeast, Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Dried Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Smoked Paprika, Faba Bean Protein, Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cumin Seeds, Chilli, Paprika, Brown Mustard Seeds, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Seeds, Ground Black Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Cumin Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 892kJ / 213kcal 553kJ / 132kcal Fat 7.8g 4.8g Saturates 0.8g 0.5g Carbohydrate 26.9g 16.7g Sugars 3.3g 2.0g Fibre 4.0g 2.5g Protein 6.7g 4.2g Salt 0.9g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019