Tesco Easy Entertaining Feta & Tomato Pasta Salad 725G

- Energy674kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a tomato dressing with roasted red peppers, onion and spinach, topped with feta full fat soft cheese and marinated semi-dried tomatoes.
- N/A
- N/A
- Pack size: 725g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Onion, Tomato Paste, Marinated Semi-Dried Tomatoes (4%) [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
725g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (91g)
|Energy
|741kJ / 176kcal
|674kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|20.1g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Protein
|6.3g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
