Tesco Easy Entertaining Feta & Tomato Pasta Salad 725G

Tesco Easy Entertaining Feta & Tomato Pasta Salad 725G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.83/100g

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy674kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato dressing with roasted red peppers, onion and spinach, topped with feta full fat soft cheese and marinated semi-dried tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 725g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Onion, Tomato Paste, Marinated Semi-Dried Tomatoes (4%) [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

725g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (91g)
Energy741kJ / 176kcal674kJ / 161kcal
Fat6.6g6.0g
Saturates2.2g2.0g
Carbohydrate22.1g20.1g
Sugars2.5g2.3g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein6.3g5.7g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

