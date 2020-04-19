By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Scotch Bonnet Chilli Burger 454G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£6.61/kg
One burger
  • Energy947kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 237kcal

Product Description

  • 4 British beef steak mince burgers with diced chilli and spices.
  • Tender and succulent beef paired with Scotch bonnet chilli for a fiery kick. Gluten free.
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

British Beef (95%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Dextrose, Chilli Flakes, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Canola Oil, Capsicum Extract.

Made using British beef

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium - high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 12-14 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
  • Ensure product is cooked thoroughly until the juices run clear and there is no raw meat inside.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (96g**)
Energy987kJ / 237kcal947kJ / 227kcal
Fat14.1g13.5g
Saturates5.9g5.7g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.3g
Sugars0.5g0.5g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein25.4g24.4g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 384g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

These were very nice. meaty and full of flavour.

5 stars

These were very nice. meaty and full of flavour.

Dreadful

1 stars

These taste identical to the Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G, the only difference being that these have a strong heat profile. If you were hoping to get a taste of delicious scotch bonnet flavor in the burgers you will be greatly disappointed. So there you have it, 'Scotch bonnet chilli burgers' - Tesco Finest Beef Steak Burgers with added capsaicin)

Super Burger

5 stars

These are the best burgers I have ever tasted. I didn’t realise when I bought them that they had chilli as part of the ingredient! The chilli just enhanced the taste - excellent.

HOT HOT HOT

4 stars

The meat was lovely. Cant fault them but not for the feint hearted! Very very feiry. You could melt an iceberg with them. Have something to hand to cool your mouth down.

