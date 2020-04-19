Tesco 4 Scotch Bonnet Chilli Burger 454G

These were very nice. meaty and full of flavour.
Dreadful
These taste identical to the Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Steak Burgers 454G, the only difference being that these have a strong heat profile. If you were hoping to get a taste of delicious scotch bonnet flavor in the burgers you will be greatly disappointed. So there you have it, 'Scotch bonnet chilli burgers' - Tesco Finest Beef Steak Burgers with added capsaicin)
Super Burger
These are the best burgers I have ever tasted. I didn’t realise when I bought them that they had chilli as part of the ingredient! The chilli just enhanced the taste - excellent.
HOT HOT HOT
The meat was lovely. Cant fault them but not for the feint hearted! Very very feiry. You could melt an iceberg with them. Have something to hand to cool your mouth down.