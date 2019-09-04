By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Beef, Carrot & Onion Burger 454G

£ 2.50
£5.51/kg
One burger (96g**)
  • Energy642kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Beef quarter pounder burgers with carrot and onion.
  • 4 Beef, carrot & onion burgers Meat & Veg
  • British beef perfectly blended with tasty vegetables
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

For British:

British Beef (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil.

For Irish:

Irish Beef (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil.

For Scottish:

Scottish Beef (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (96g**)
Energy669kJ / 160kcal642kJ / 153kcal
Fat7.6g7.3g
Saturates3.2g3.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g6.1g
Sugars2.4g2.3g
Fibre2.3g2.2g
Protein15.3g14.7g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 454g typically weighs 384g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

flavourless, soft and squashy

3 stars

flavourless, soft and squashy, not something i would buy again

Yum!

5 stars

I am Oven baked these from fresh for 25mins. And they taste delicious. Less calories and fat than normal burgers and can’t tell there’s the extra veg.

