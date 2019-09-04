Tesco 4 Beef, Carrot & Onion Burger 454G

flavourless, soft and squashy
flavourless, soft and squashy, not something i would buy again
Yum!
I am Oven baked these from fresh for 25mins. And they taste delicious. Less calories and fat than normal burgers and can’t tell there’s the extra veg.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 160kcal
INGREDIENTS:
For British:
British Beef (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil.
For Irish:
Irish Beef (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil.
For Scottish:
Scottish Beef (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil.
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 12-14 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes after cooking.
Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland
4 Servings
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
454g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (96g**)
|Energy
|669kJ / 160kcal
|642kJ / 153kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|15.3g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 454g typically weighs 384g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
