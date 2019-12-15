By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 5% Beef Mince With Vegetables 750G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 5% Beef Mince With Vegetables 750G
£ 4.50
£6.00/kg
Per 92g**
  • Energy499kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned beef steak mince blended with carrot, onion and butternut squash. Beef mince: typical percentage fat content under 5% and collagen/ meat protein ratio under 12%.
  • Lean beef, carrot & onion mince Meat & Veg.
  • 5% fat beef mince Lean beef mince perfectly seasoned and blended with vegetables
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

For British:

British Beef (63%), Vegetable Blend (31%)[Carrot, White Onion, Butternut Squash], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Basil, Dextrose, Marjoram, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Lactate.

For Irish:

Irish Beef (63%), Vegetable Blend (31%)[Carrot, White Onion, Butternut Squash], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Basil, Dextrose, Marjoram, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Lactate.

For Scottish:

Scottish Beef (63%), Vegetable Blend (31%)[Carrot, White Onion, Butternut Squash], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Basil, Dextrose, Marjoram, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Lactate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K or Ireland, Origin the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 92g
Energy542kJ / 129kcal499kJ / 119kcal
Fat4.1g3.8g
Saturates1.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate5.9g5.4g
Sugars2.0g1.8g
Fibre1.6g1.5g
Protein16.3g15.0g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 750g packg typically weighs 549g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Really disappointing.

1 stars

Bought thinking it would be a healthier way to make a meal using mince but the whole meal ended up in the bin. The onion and seasoning was unpleasant and overpowering. We were really disappointed that we could not eat our dinner due to the strong taste. I will stick to my usual 5% mince from now on and add my own veg.

Disappointed and won't be buying it again.

1 stars

I bought this thinking it could be a new shortcut but I was very disappointed. The picture on the pack shows minced meat with pieces of vegetable but in reality the vegetables - apparently carrot, white onion & butternut squash - are no-where to be seen. The clue is in the word 'blended' and I can't imagine what processes this has gone through to the point where they are invisible. The flavour of the cooked product is very artificial and unpleasant. We didn't enjoy it and I won't be buying it again.

Absolutely fabulous!

5 stars

Perfect - the tastiest and easiest to cook mince I have ever bought

Hide the veggies

5 stars

Great for kids

disappointed

2 stars

was disappointed. Was a loose texture and quite salty , even without adding any salt myself.

Brill for burgers 🍔

5 stars

Bought this in-store because it had been reduced for quick sale so I thought it was worth a try. Made awesome burgers! I simply divided it into 5 and shaped into patties. They were beefy, succulent, tasted fab and were so simple. I would definitely use this over regular mince for burgers and will be buying again. Nice way to add some veg into a meal without extra prep (or suspicion from fussy eaters).

Makes cooking tea even quicker & easier!

5 stars

Lovely taste and great way to get more veg in your diet. Glad this is on the 5% mince.

