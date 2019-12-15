Tesco 5% Beef Mince With Vegetables 750G

Really disappointing.
Bought thinking it would be a healthier way to make a meal using mince but the whole meal ended up in the bin. The onion and seasoning was unpleasant and overpowering. We were really disappointed that we could not eat our dinner due to the strong taste. I will stick to my usual 5% mince from now on and add my own veg.
Disappointed and won't be buying it again.
I bought this thinking it could be a new shortcut but I was very disappointed. The picture on the pack shows minced meat with pieces of vegetable but in reality the vegetables - apparently carrot, white onion & butternut squash - are no-where to be seen. The clue is in the word 'blended' and I can't imagine what processes this has gone through to the point where they are invisible. The flavour of the cooked product is very artificial and unpleasant. We didn't enjoy it and I won't be buying it again.
Absolutely fabulous!
Perfect - the tastiest and easiest to cook mince I have ever bought
Hide the veggies
Great for kids
disappointed
was disappointed. Was a loose texture and quite salty , even without adding any salt myself.
Brill for burgers 🍔
Bought this in-store because it had been reduced for quick sale so I thought it was worth a try. Made awesome burgers! I simply divided it into 5 and shaped into patties. They were beefy, succulent, tasted fab and were so simple. I would definitely use this over regular mince for burgers and will be buying again. Nice way to add some veg into a meal without extra prep (or suspicion from fussy eaters).
Makes cooking tea even quicker & easier!
Lovely taste and great way to get more veg in your diet. Glad this is on the 5% mince.