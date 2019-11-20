Tesco 18% Fat Lamb Mince With Vegetable 500G

- Energy630kJ 151kcal8%
- Fat8.2g12%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned lamb mince blended with carrot and onion. Lamb mince: typical percentage fat content under 18% and collagen/ meat protein ratio under 17% □ For the U.K. Market only
- Lamb, carrot & onion mince Meat & Veg
- 18% fat lamb mince Lamb mince perfectly seasoned and blended with vegetables
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
For British:
British Lamb (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Thyme, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Mint, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cumin, White Pepper, Coriander Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cayenne Pepper.
For New Zealand:
New Zealand Lamb (57%), Vegetable Blend (38%)[Carrot, White Onion], Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Salt, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Thyme, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Mint, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cumin, White Pepper, Coriander Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently for 4-6 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 91g**
|Energy
|692kJ / 166kcal
|630kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|13.4g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g packg typically weighs 365g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
