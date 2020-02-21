Lol Surprise Celebration Cake

No very edible
Horrid taste
Disappointing
Bought for my daughters 8th birthday, but was left really disappointed as all the icing came off when I took the paper off round the sides. Also no one ate it as apparently it wasn’t very nice and was too sweet. Wouldn’t recommend.
Vile vile vile!
The most disgusting cake I’ve ever eaten. Well within date and stored correctly, but the sponge was bone dry and tasted of nothing, and the icing tasted terrible like plastic. Left an awful aftertaste too. Even the kids wouldn’t eat it it was so unpleasant. Don’t waste your money. Vile.
If it only feeds two of your kids you should put them on a serious diet!!
Waste of money
Bought for a 5 year olds birthday party as says it serves 20+ children. Seen a cupcake bigger than this. Terrible value for money and cake is supposed to last 1+ weeks so ordered this on the 25th and my daughters birthday was the 2nd. Cake that was sent out i expected to last however best before the 30th. Had to go to asda to buy a large chocolate cake in the end. If expected for more than 2 children to eat do not buy this cake.
Not Worth The Money!!!
This cake is not worth the money. My mum bought it for my daughters birthday as she wanted a LOL cake, and it is tiny. Wouldnt serve 8 people never mind 16 which is what it states it serves. My Daughter was very disappointed today. Very dry sponge and smartie type chocolate pieces in middle were vile. Not a Happy Customer.
Complete waste of money! Tiny cake and has more mini choclate smarties than cake inside