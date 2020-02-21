By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lol Surprise Celebration Cake

1.5(7)Write a review
Lol Surprise Celebration Cake
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • Sponge layered with sweet filling, with a sugar coated chocolate beans centre, covered with soft icing and finished with an edible decoration.
  • 4 layers of cake + 3 layers of filling = 7 layers of yummy fun! + surprise inside!
  • Four layers of cake with sweet filling, covered in soft icing with edible decoration and hidden centre with chocolate beans
  • H.V.O. free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Cocoa Mass, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum, Gum Arabic), Wheat Starch, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Curcumin, Carmine), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Shellac), Cocoa Butter, Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sweet Filling 12%, Sugar Coated Chocolate Beans 6%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • lolsurprise.com
  • mgae.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/16th (55g)
Energy 1717kJ944kJ
-408kcal224kcal
Fat 14.1g7.7g
of which saturates 3.1g1.7g
Carbohydrate 67.6g37.2g
of which sugars 45.4g25.0g
Protein 2.5g1.4g
Salt 0.35g0.19g

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

No very edible

1 stars

Horrid taste

Disappointing

1 stars

Bought for my daughters 8th birthday, but was left really disappointed as all the icing came off when I took the paper off round the sides. Also no one ate it as apparently it wasn’t very nice and was too sweet. Wouldn’t recommend.

Vile vile vile!

1 stars

The most disgusting cake I’ve ever eaten. Well within date and stored correctly, but the sponge was bone dry and tasted of nothing, and the icing tasted terrible like plastic. Left an awful aftertaste too. Even the kids wouldn’t eat it it was so unpleasant. Don’t waste your money. Vile.

If it only feeds two of your kids you should put t

5 stars

If it only feeds two of your kids you should put them on a serious diet!!

Waste of money

1 stars

Bought for a 5 year olds birthday party as says it serves 20+ children. Seen a cupcake bigger than this. Terrible value for money and cake is supposed to last 1+ weeks so ordered this on the 25th and my daughters birthday was the 2nd. Cake that was sent out i expected to last however best before the 30th. Had to go to asda to buy a large chocolate cake in the end. If expected for more than 2 children to eat do not buy this cake.

Not Worth The Money!!!

1 stars

This cake is not worth the money. My mum bought it for my daughters birthday as she wanted a LOL cake, and it is tiny. Wouldnt serve 8 people never mind 16 which is what it states it serves. My Daughter was very disappointed today. Very dry sponge and smartie type chocolate pieces in middle were vile. Not a Happy Customer.

Complete waste of money! Tiny cake and has more mi

1 stars

Complete waste of money! Tiny cake and has more mini choclate smarties than cake inside

