Tesco Lucky The Llama Cake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1764kJ / 420kcal
Product Description
- Sponge layered with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
- HAND DECORATED Sponge layered with raspberry jam and buttercream for a sweet cake
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Buttercream (8%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Jam (2.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Whey Solids (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithins, Sorbitan Tristearate), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Beta-Carotene), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Fructose, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Dried Egg White.
Allergy Information
- Contains soya. May contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (64g)
|Energy
|1764kJ / 420kcal
|1129kJ / 269kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|66.1g
|42.3g
|Sugars
|41.9g
|26.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
