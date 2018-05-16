By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lucky The Llama Cake

image 1 of Tesco Lucky The Llama Cake
£ 11.00
£11.00/each
1/16 of a cake
  • Energy1129kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars26.8g
    30%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1764kJ / 420kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge layered with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
  • HAND DECORATED Sponge layered with raspberry jam and buttercream for a sweet cake
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Buttercream (8%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Jam (2.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Whey Solids (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sunflower Lecithins, Sorbitan Tristearate), Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Beta-Carotene), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Fructose, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya. May contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/16 of a cake (64g)
Energy1764kJ / 420kcal1129kJ / 269kcal
Fat16.0g10.3g
Saturates4.6g2.9g
Carbohydrate66.1g42.3g
Sugars41.9g26.8g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein2.5g1.6g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

