Tesco Finest 10 Chicken Chipolatas With Tomato And Basil 340G

Tesco Finest 10 Chicken Chipolatas With Tomato And Basil 340G
£ 2.50
£7.36/kg
2 chipolatas
  • Energy442kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken blended with red onion, basil, sundried tomato and seasoning and filled into natural sheep casings.
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (79%), Red Onion, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Water, Basil (1.5%), Sundried Tomatoes (1%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Glyceryl Monostearate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract). Filled into natural sheep casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. For best results do not prick sausage skins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chipolatas (62g**)
Energy713kJ / 170kcal442kJ / 105kcal
Fat7.9g4.9g
Saturates2.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate7.7g4.8g
Sugars0.8g0.5g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein16.6g10.3g
Salt1.3g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 340g typically weighs 310g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

