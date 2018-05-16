Tesco Finest 10 Chicken Chipolatas With Tomato And Basil 340G

- Energy442kJ 105kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Chicken blended with red onion, basil, sundried tomato and seasoning and filled into natural sheep casings.
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (79%), Red Onion, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Water, Basil (1.5%), Sundried Tomatoes (1%), Tomato Paste, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Glyceryl Monostearate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract). Filled into natural sheep casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. For best results do not prick sausage skins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 12-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chipolatas (62g**)
|Energy
|713kJ / 170kcal
|442kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.6g
|10.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 340g typically weighs 310g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
