Regina Thirst Pockets Kitchen Roll 2 Pack

1.5(2)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.75/100sheet

Product Description

  • Thirst Pockets Kitchen Rolls
  • You have chosen an FSC® Certified Product
  • The FSC® forest certification guarantees your Regina Thirst Pockets kitchen roll is produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed forests and controlled sources. By choosing Regina Thirst Pockets you are respecting the environment.
  • People and the Environment
  • Innovation and a focus on people and the environment are the key pillars to the success of Sofidel's development.
  • The Group promotes projects designed to improve hygiene, health and well-being. With the use of technology and a clear defined strategy. Sofidel aims to reduce its environmental footprint to:
  • Cut CO2 emissions
  • Respect forestry resources
  • Limit water consumption
  • Get in touch!
  • Looking for more tips from Regina? Find us on Facebook or head to our website www.regina.uk.com
  • Super absorbent
  • With unique pocket technology, Thirst Pockets absorbs spills and locks in moisture saving you time and waste
  • Great value
  • This extra-long and now taller roll, has double the amount of sheets to a standard roll - so the value goes on and on.
  • Sofidel
  • Endless care, innovative life
  • Kitchen Towel 2 Rolls
  • Each Roll Specifications
  • Ply: 2
  • Sheets: 100*
  • Sheet size: 22.9 x 26.5cm*
  • Length: 22.9m*
  • Made with pure cellulose
  • *tolerance: ±5%
  • Your ideal kitchen companion
  • Perfect for mopping up spills
  • Handy for wrapping food
  • Ideal for use as a napkin
  • Pack size: 200SHT

Information

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Do not flush
  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep this plastic wrapper out of the reach of children

Name and address

  • Intertissue Limited,
  • Briton Ferry Industrial Estate,
  • Neath,
  • SA11 2HZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Sofidel Guarantee
  • For any feedback regarding our products, please contact us at care@life-at-home.com or
  • UK Freephone: 0800 0859 687
  • ROI Callsave: 1850 323 334
  • Intertissue Limited,
  • Briton Ferry Industrial Estate,
  • Neath,
  • SA11 2HZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.sofidel.com

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

As effective as cheap kitchen rolls, only worse si

2 stars

As effective as cheap kitchen rolls, only worse since the sheets are smaller. Thirst pockets they are not. Get Blitz instead.

Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish far to small just like a ladies hanky.

