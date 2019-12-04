Tesco Finest Lemon And Pepper Smoked Salmon 120G
- Energy413kJ 98kcal5%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 688kJ / 164kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices with lemon and mixed peppercorns, defrosted.
- *Tender cured salmon smoked over smouldering oak, matured for over 24 hours and garnished with lemon oil, lemon zest and mixed peppercorns for a fragrant flavour. *Our Tesco finest* Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar. It's gently smoked over smouldering oak chips and left to mature over 24 hours for a deeper taste, hand garnished with lemon oil, lemon zest and mixed peppercorns before it's sealed in the pack, locking in all the distinctive flavour. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
- *Tender cured salmon smoked over smouldering oak, matured for over 24 hours and garnished with lemon oil, lemon zest and mixed peppercorns for a fragrant flavour.
- Responsibly Sourced
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Minimum 4 slices
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 120g
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (97%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Lemon Zest, Cracked Black Peppercorns, Cracked Green Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Lemon Oil, Whole Pink Peppercorns.
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Produced in the Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed Scotland (U.K.)
- Preparation Guidelines
- This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving.
- Why not try
- For your guests: make a smoked salmon carpaccio. Arrange the smoked salmon slices fully across a round plate. Place a large handful of dressed rocket in the centre, sprinkle with capers and serve with your choice of dip. For a treat: top a piece of toasted ciabatta with some mascarpone cheese, lemon & pepper smoked salmon, some freshly torn basil & drizzle lemon infused oil.
- Defrost thoroughly for minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Pack contains 2 servings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (60g)
|Energy
|688kJ / 164kcal
|413kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|22.0g
|13.2g
|Salt
|2.7g
|1.6g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|400mg
|240mg
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
