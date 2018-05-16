By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml
£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml
1 x cup (81g) contains:
  • Energy845 kJ 203 kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.7 g
    20%
  • Saturates8.4 g
    42%
  • Sugars15.3 g
    17%
  • Salt0.15 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream.
  • Haagen-Dazs Mini cup ice cream. The perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
  • 4 x 95ml = 4 x 81g
  • Made with real cream
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ml

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (39%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
Energy 1050 kJ845 kJ
-251 kcal203 kcal10%
Fat 17.0 g13.7 g20%
of which saturates 10.4 g8.4 g42%
Carbohydrate 20.0 g16.2 g6%
of which sugars 18.8 g15.3 g17%
Fibre 0.0 g0.0 g-
Protein 4.3 g3.5 g7%
Salt 0.18 g0.15 g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here