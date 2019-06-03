Skittles Ice Cream Stick Lollies 3X100ml

The new Skittles ice cream stick are lovely, I wou
The new Skittles ice cream stick are lovely, I would advise People to try them 100%
Strange ice cream lolly?
they're just a little weird..
Water, Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Puree 18%, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Coconut Fat, Chicory Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Shea Kernel Oil, Palm Oil), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Emulsifiers (E477, E471, E322), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Paprika, Spirulina, Radish, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Apple, Lemon), Colour (E162), Natural Flavouring
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 100ml
3 x Fruity Flavoured Ice Cream
|Typical Values
|80g/100ml stick / (%*)
|Energy
|477kJ (6%)
|-
|113kcal (6%)
|Fat
|3.0g (4%)
|of which saturates
|2.5g (13%)
|Carbohydrate
|19g (7%)
|of which sugars
|18g (20%)
|Protein
|1.5g (3%)
|Salt
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
