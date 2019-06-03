By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skittles Ice Cream Stick Lollies 3X100ml

3.5(2)Write a review
Skittles Ice Cream Stick Lollies 3X100ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • A 100ml Ice Cream Stick that consists of a Skittles Fruity Flavoured Ice Cream, with coloured Sugar Pearls in a Skittles flavoured Strawberry Coating.
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Puree 18%, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Coconut Fat, Chicory Fibre, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Shea Kernel Oil, Palm Oil), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Emulsifiers (E477, E471, E322), Stabilisers (E410, E412), Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Paprika, Spirulina, Radish, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Apple, Lemon), Colour (E162), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 100ml

Name and address

  • Mars Chocolate Drinks & Treats,
  • Unit A3-A4,
  • Westacott Business Centre,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3RT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

3 x Fruity Flavoured Ice Cream

Nutrition

Typical Values80g/100ml stick / (%*)
Energy 477kJ (6%)
-113kcal (6%)
Fat 3.0g (4%)
of which saturates 2.5g (13%)
Carbohydrate 19g (7%)
of which sugars 18g (20%)
Protein 1.5g (3%)
Salt 0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

The new Skittles ice cream stick are lovely, I wou

5 stars

The new Skittles ice cream stick are lovely, I would advise People to try them 100%

Strange ice cream lolly?

2 stars

they're just a little weird..

