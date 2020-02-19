By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Company Penne Bolognese 400G

4(5)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Penne Bolognese 400G
£ 1.10
£2.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2321kJ 552kcal
    28%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a tomato and beef bolognese sauce.
  • At HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Tangy tomato and minced beef sauce stirred into plenty of pasta. It's a winner.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Water, Tomato, Beef (13%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Carrot, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Beef Gelatine, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Oregano, Basil, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Bay, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W / 900W 9 mins / 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy580kJ / 138kcal2321kJ / 552kcal
Fat3.9g15.6g
Saturates1.5g6.0g
Carbohydrate19.0g76.0g
Sugars2.3g9.2g
Fibre1.8g7.2g
Protein5.8g23.2g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value

5 stars

Surprisingly good value & tasty quick meal. Will definitely buy again.

Very nice flavoursome

5 stars

I see someone did a really bad review you always get one. Well this is something I buy every shop now it is tasty cheap & i couldn't make it any better myself the flavour is lovely.

Love it!

5 stars

Perfect for a quick meal and very tasty especially with grated cheese! Also no red in the nutrition. Great value for money, can cook from frozen, highly recommend.

Must try it!

4 stars

Very good value healthy quick cook meal!

0/5 A joke disgusting replacement for the spag bol

1 stars

0/5 A joke disgusting replacement for the spag bol which was a good dish for a ready meal, will be returning the half eaten as this is foul. shame one the tesco tester's to allow this to pass.

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 400G

£ 1.10
£2.75/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.69
£1.73/kg

Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Rustlers Cheeseburger 162G

£ 1.00
£6.18/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here