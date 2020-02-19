Hearty Food Company Penne Bolognese 400G

Excellent value
Surprisingly good value & tasty quick meal. Will definitely buy again.
Very nice flavoursome
I see someone did a really bad review you always get one. Well this is something I buy every shop now it is tasty cheap & i couldn't make it any better myself the flavour is lovely.
Love it!
Perfect for a quick meal and very tasty especially with grated cheese! Also no red in the nutrition. Great value for money, can cook from frozen, highly recommend.
Must try it!
Very good value healthy quick cook meal!
0/5 A joke disgusting replacement for the spag bol which was a good dish for a ready meal, will be returning the half eaten as this is foul. shame one the tesco tester's to allow this to pass.