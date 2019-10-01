Aunt Bessie's Chilli & Garlic Mini Roasties 700G

Where is the Garlic ?
These are described in store and online as Chilli and Garlic Mini Roasties but they are described as Chilli Pepper and Onion on the bag. Where is the Garlic ?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ/129kcal
Potatoes (90%), Sunflower Oil, Chilli, Pepper & Onion Seasoning (2%) (Smoked Paprika, Vegetable Powder (Bell Pepper, Onion Powder), Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Chipotle, Salt, Smoke Flavour, Chilli), Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring
Store in a freezer at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8 20 Mins
Fan Assisted Oven: Preheat oven to 210°C/410°F 20 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Remove all packaging. Spread the Mini Roasties evenly onto a non-stick baking tray. Place the tray in the centre of a preheated oven and Cook for 20 Minutes until crisp and golden. Turn the Mini Roasties halfway through cooking to ensure an even crispness. Ensure the Mini Roasties are piping hot before serving. Serve immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.
This pack contains approximately 6 servings
700g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per 1/6 pack (100g)* (oven baked)
|Energy
|543kJ/129kcal
|690kJ/164kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|20g
|25g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.7g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.64g
|0.85g
|*This pack contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019