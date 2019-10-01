By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aunt Bessie's Chilli & Garlic Mini Roasties 700G

1(1)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's Chilli & Garlic Mini Roasties 700G
£ 2.00
£2.86/kg
Oven cooked per 1/6 pack contains
  • Energy690kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.85g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ/129kcal

Product Description

  • Cut Potatoes Coated in Batter and Seasoning and Prefried.
  • Help is at hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • Like, Follow & Tweet
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Chilli, Pepper & Onion Mini Roasties
  • Add a tasty kick to your meal. These Mini Roasties are sprinkled in chilli, pepper and onion seasoning for a fantastic flavour. Ready in 20 minutes, they go well with just about everything. And they're very, very, moreish.
  • Why not try...
  • Aunt Bessie's Fluffy & Buttery Mashed Potato
  • Real good food made properly in just 20 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (90%), Sunflower Oil, Chilli, Pepper & Onion Seasoning (2%) (Smoked Paprika, Vegetable Powder (Bell Pepper, Onion Powder), Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Chipotle, Salt, Smoke Flavour, Chilli), Rice Flour, Dextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Colour: Caramel, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat oven to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8 20 Mins
Fan Assisted Oven: Preheat oven to 210°C/410°F 20 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Remove all packaging. Spread the Mini Roasties evenly onto a non-stick baking tray. Place the tray in the centre of a preheated oven and Cook for 20 Minutes until crisp and golden. Turn the Mini Roasties halfway through cooking to ensure an even crispness. Ensure the Mini Roasties are piping hot before serving. Serve immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 1/6 pack (100g)* (oven baked)
Energy 543kJ/129kcal690kJ/164kcal
Fat 4.0g5.3g
Saturates 0.5g0.7g
Carbohydrates20g25g
Sugars 0.4g0.5g
Fibre 2.1g2.7g
Protein 2.2g2.9g
Salt 0.64g0.85g
*This pack contains approximately 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Where is the Garlic ?

1 stars

These are described in store and online as Chilli and Garlic Mini Roasties but they are described as Chilli Pepper and Onion on the bag. Where is the Garlic ?

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's Mini Roasties 700G

£ 2.05
£2.93/kg

Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 0.50
£2.18/kg

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

£ 1.75
£8.98/kg

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here