Shazans Chicken Garlic & Herb Breasts 380G

£ 3.50
£9.22/kg

Offer

An ovencooked serving (150g) contains:
  • Energy1269kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.6g
    21%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ/182kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A Chicken Breast Fillets with a Garlic & Herb Glaze
  • Fresh Class A
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (85%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Herbs (Parsley, Thyme, Basil, Oregano), Onion, Yeast Extract

Storage

Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C, once opened use immediately.Do not exceed the use by date. Freezing Guidelines: Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 30-40 minutes. 180°C/Fan 170°C/Gas mark 4.
Remove sleeve label and film lid covering foil tray.
Cover with tin foil and place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven at 180°C (Fan 170°C) for 30-40 minutes. Remove tin foil approximately 5 minutes before end of the cooking time.
Cooking Precautions:
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting:
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Ensure the product is completely defrosted before cooking.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines.
  • No need to wash poultry before cooking
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
  • Upon opening a faint smell is released from the pack.
  • This is normal and will disappear when the meat is exposed to the air.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 2 servings

Warnings

  • Cautions:
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain.
  • This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,

Return to

  • Shazan Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 176,
  • Preston,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • PR1 1GQ.
  • Telephone: 01772 627701
  • Email: info@shazans.com
  • For more information on our products, please visit our website www.shazans.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesRaw as sold 100g containsAn ovencooked serving (150g) contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy765kJ/182kcal1269kJ/300kcal15%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat11.2g14.6g21%70g
of which saturates2.1g3.2g16%20g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.9g260g
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g<1%90g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein19.8g41.4g50g
Salt1.0g1.4g23%6g
This pack contains approx. 2 servings----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Safety information

Cautions: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain. This product contains raw meat.

yummy

5 stars

sauce was gorgeous even saved some for the next day to put onpotato rosti chicken very moist

