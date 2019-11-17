Shazans Chicken Garlic & Herb Breasts 380G

yummy
sauce was gorgeous even saved some for the next day to put onpotato rosti chicken very moist
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ/182kcal
Chicken (85%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Herbs (Parsley, Thyme, Basil, Oregano), Onion, Yeast Extract
Keep refrigerated between -2°C and +4°C, once opened use immediately.Do not exceed the use by date. Freezing Guidelines: Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Important: If the food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 30-40 minutes. 180°C/Fan 170°C/Gas mark 4.
Remove sleeve label and film lid covering foil tray.
Cover with tin foil and place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven at 180°C (Fan 170°C) for 30-40 minutes. Remove tin foil approximately 5 minutes before end of the cooking time.
Cooking Precautions:
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Produced in the UK
This pack contains approx. 2 servings
Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|Raw as sold 100g contains
|An ovencooked serving (150g) contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|765kJ/182kcal
|1269kJ/300kcal
|15%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|14.6g
|21%
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|3.2g
|16%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.9g
|260g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|19.8g
|41.4g
|50g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.4g
|23%
|6g
Cautions: Although every care has been taken to remove bones some may remain. This product contains raw meat.
