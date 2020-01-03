By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dragon Universal All Purpose Filler 1.5 Kilograms

Dragon Universal All Purpose Filler 1.5 Kilograms
£ 4.00
£2.67/kg
  • - Sands down to a smooth, paintable white finish
  • - A handy solution for small home repairs
  • - High adhesion
  • All purpose filler is suitable for interior and exterior use. Ideal for repairs on plaster, plasterboard, brick and other typical mineral surfaces used in construction, easy to use and dries white.
  • Keep away from children and animals. If filler comes into contact with skin, wash with water before the filler dries. Avoid contact with eyes, if filler comes into contact with eyes rinse immediately with plenty of water and if necessary seek medical advice. Ventilate the room during the work and afterwards until the characteristic odour disappears. Transport and store in a tightly closed original packaging at temperatures from +5ºC to +30ºC.
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent Filler

5 stars

Excellent filler-Requires a thorough mixing but is then easily applied and sanded.

