Ginsters Premium Chicken & Chorizo Pasty 200G

Unspeakably vile. An affront to man and God.
Overly rich and heavy. Very thick pastry around edge. Filling was mealy textured. Too salty.
Substantial pasty for the seriously peckish!
Substantial, thick-crusted pasty with a decent amount of filling. I had mine cold for supper whilst waiting for the fireworks to start. Incredibly filling and tasty, if you have a physical job this would be a sustaining lunch on its own, or with maybe a side of coleslaw. Cut it in half for kids LOL Haven't tried it warm yet, but suspect it will be even tastier.