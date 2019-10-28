By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Premium Chicken & Chorizo Pasty 200G

3(2)Write a review
Ginsters Premium Chicken & Chorizo Pasty 200G
£ 2.30
£1.15/100g

Offer

Each pasty contains
  • Energy2405kJ 577kcal
    29%
  • Fat35.1g
    50%
  • Saturates17.3g
    86%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt2.28g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ/288kcal

Product Description

  • British roast chicken with potato, onion, chorizo, sweet potato, swede and piquanté peppers in a blend of Cornish Gouda and mature Cheddar cheese, hand crimped in rough puff pastry.
  • 100% succulent British Roast chicken with authentic chorizo, onion, swede and Cornish Gouda.
  • British Pie Awards Melton Mowbray 2019 - Gold
  • Delicious to eat hot or cold
  • Handcrafted in Cornwall using only quality ingredients
  • 100% British farmed chicken
  • Succulent British roast chicken
  • Hand crimped pastry
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Roast Chicken (14%) (British Chicken, Cornflour, Salt), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Potato, Onion, Chorizo (4.5%) (Spanish Pork, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Paprika, Dextrose, Sugar, Milk Proteins, Garlic, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, Antioxidants: Sodium Erythorbate, Rosemary Extract; Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate; Black Pepper, Oregano), Sweet Potato, Swede, Cornish Gouda (Milk) (3%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Piquanté Peppers, Egg, Spring Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Pepper, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this pasty hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Whilst every due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1203kJ/288kcal
Fat 17.5g
Saturates 8.6g
Carbohydrate 22.1g
Sugars 3.1g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 9.5g
Salt 1.14g

Safety information

Whilst every due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain chicken bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Unspeakably vile. An affront to man and God.

1 stars

Overly rich and heavy. Very thick pastry around edge. Filling was mealy textured. Too salty.

Substantial pasty for the seriously peckish!

5 stars

Substantial, thick-crusted pasty with a decent amount of filling. I had mine cold for supper whilst waiting for the fireworks to start. Incredibly filling and tasty, if you have a physical job this would be a sustaining lunch on its own, or with maybe a side of coleslaw. Cut it in half for kids LOL Haven't tried it warm yet, but suspect it will be even tastier.

