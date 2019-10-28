Ginsters Premium Cornish Pasty 200G

Disappointed with Ginsters premium pasty
Bought this handcrafted pasty instead of their other offering and very disappointed - no big chunks of meat, more like strands, little potato. And all for a very premium price! Will stick with the standard pasty in future
could do better
no not good quality, disgusting chewy muck. binned it after one mouth full and oops I bought two, never mind eh ?
A proper Oggi... :)
At last Ginsters are making a proper pasty. This is a world apart from their everyday, cheap mushy pasty and has a very decent filling. Dropped a star because the pastry was somewhat hard but otherwise couldn't fault it at the price.