Ginsters Premium Cornish Pasty 200G

2.5(3)Write a review
Ginsters Premium Cornish Pasty 200G
£ 2.30
£1.15/100g

Offer

Each pasty contains
  • Energy2247kJ 539kcal
    27%
  • Fat32.4g
    46%
  • Saturates16.5g
    82%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.69g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ/269kcal

Product Description

  • West Country steak with potato, onion, swede and clotted cream, hand crimped in rough puff pastry.
  • 100% tender British steak with potato, onion, swede and a dollop of Cornish clotted cream.
  • British Pie Awards Melton Mowbray 2019 - Silver
  • Genuine Cornish pasty - certification mark
  • Delicious to eat hot or cold
  • Handcrafted in Cornwall using only quality ingredients
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • Whole chunks of West Country steak
  • Hand crimped pastry
  • Vegetables from Hay Farm, Cornwall
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), West Country Steak (22%), Potato, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Onion, Swede, Clotted Cream (Milk), Egg, Cornflour, Salt, Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake: 35-40 mins

Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake: 20-25 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this pasty hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1124kJ/269kcal
Fat 16.2g
Saturates 8.2g
Carbohydrate 21.6g
Sugars 1.9g
Fibre 2.2g
Protein 8.2g
Salt 0.84g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed with Ginsters premium pasty

3 stars

Bought this handcrafted pasty instead of their other offering and very disappointed - no big chunks of meat, more like strands, little potato. And all for a very premium price! Will stick with the standard pasty in future

could do better

1 stars

no not good quality, disgusting chewy muck. binned it after one mouth full and oops I bought two, never mind eh ?

A proper Oggi... :)

4 stars

At last Ginsters are making a proper pasty. This is a world apart from their everyday, cheap mushy pasty and has a very decent filling. Dropped a star because the pastry was somewhat hard but otherwise couldn't fault it at the price.

