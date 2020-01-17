Heinz Cream Of Tomato Pot Soup 355G

Don't waist your time. Bad idea Heinz.
To be honest with you, I can understand why Heinz decided in putting their soups in pots to be used in a microwave. But on the flip side, even if you follow their instructions on how to prepare it so it can be used in a microwave. It still has the potential to explode when your heating it up. These things are like bombs. The only way to cook it safely is to empty the contents into a saucepan and heat it up that way. Also they don't taste very nice. They have a plastic taste when your trying to eat the contents. Regardless of wither you heat them up in a microwave or stove.
recycle?
Can anyone tell me if the pot can be recycled?
Deliciously simple
It is very tasty and so easy to prepare, I was pleasantly surprised by the taste
Good portion size. Tasted good.
Not for me
Didn't enjoy this and I love Heinz tomato soup but there's a strange taste to this not sure if recipe changed bit definitely not like the tinned version Also a funny reddish brown colour maybe they've cut out on colourants Wouldn't buy this again
Delicious convenient Heinz
Deliciously tasting Heinz soup in a convenient microwaveable pot design. Same great taste but less mess and washing up!
My all time favourite soup - love the size, so easy for lunch at work
My all time favourite soup - love the size, so easy for lunch at work
Nice desighn
Daughter enjoyed this she would prefer to eat from a plastic container then a bowl if that makes sense.
Lovely flavour and smooth texture. Microwaveable
Lovely flavour and smooth texture. Microwaveable pot makes it perfect for a mess-free, quick and easy meal.
Too sweet for me and a bit expensive
The pot soup was easy to heat up and use so is very convenient. I didn’t enjoy it though as it was too sweet and I think it is far too expensive for the size.