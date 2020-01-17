By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Pot Soup 355G

4(38)Write a review
image 1 of Heinz Cream Of Tomato Pot Soup 355G
£ 1.20
£0.34/100g

Product Description

  • Cream of Tomato Soup
  • The delicious taste of Heinz Soup: now ready at the touch of a button. Ping!
  • With a blend of glorious tomatoes, this great tasting soup is made for you when you're looking for a quick delicious lunch. All you need is a microwave, a spoon and a few minutes. Simply heat in the pot, serve and enjoy! Love our Heinz Tomato Pot Soup as much as we do? Try the rest of our Pot Soup range, including: Cream of Mushroom, Cream of Chicken and Vegetable.
  • Green Dot
  • Widely Recycled
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Available sizes: 280g, 355g and 490g
  • Try our Heinz Soup of the Day range to bring homestyle taste within easy reach!
  • Low in fat
  • Absolutely no artificial preservatives or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 355G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (89%), Cream (Milk), Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cream Powder (Milk), Salt, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Herb Extract, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end - see base

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: Soup & pot will be hot. Once cooked do not re-heat. Microwave ovens vary, guidance only.

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in a pan.

Number of uses

Servings per pot - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

355g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot%RI*
Energy202kJ719kJ
-48kcal170kcal9%
Fat1.1g4.0g6%
- of which saturates0.7g2.5g12%
Carbohydrate8.0g28.4g11%
- of which sugars5.3g19.0g21%
Fibre0.8g2.9g
Protein1.2g4.4g9%
Salt0.5g1.7g29%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000kcal)---
Servings per pot - 1---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

38 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Don't waist your time. Bad idea Heinz.

1 stars

To be honest with you, I can understand why Heinz decided in putting their soups in pots to be used in a microwave. But on the flip side, even if you follow their instructions on how to prepare it so it can be used in a microwave. It still has the potential to explode when your heating it up. These things are like bombs. The only way to cook it safely is to empty the contents into a saucepan and heat it up that way. Also they don't taste very nice. They have a plastic taste when your trying to eat the contents. Regardless of wither you heat them up in a microwave or stove.

recycle?

2 stars

Can anyone tell me if the pot can be recycled?

Deliciously simple

5 stars

It is very tasty and so easy to prepare, I was pleasantly surprised by the taste

Good portion size. Tasted good.

4 stars

Good portion size. Tasted good.

Not for me

2 stars

Didn't enjoy this and I love Heinz tomato soup but there's a strange taste to this not sure if recipe changed bit definitely not like the tinned version Also a funny reddish brown colour maybe they've cut out on colourants Wouldn't buy this again

Delicious convenient Heinz

5 stars

Deliciously tasting Heinz soup in a convenient microwaveable pot design. Same great taste but less mess and washing up!

My all time favourite soup - love the size, so eas

5 stars

My all time favourite soup - love the size, so easy for lunch at work

Nice desighn

4 stars

Daughter enjoyed this she would prefer to eat from a plastic container then a bowl if that makes sense.

Lovely flavour and smooth texture. Microwaveable

5 stars

Lovely flavour and smooth texture. Microwaveable pot makes it perfect for a mess-free, quick and easy meal.

Too sweet for me and a bit expensive

2 stars

The pot soup was easy to heat up and use so is very convenient. I didn’t enjoy it though as it was too sweet and I think it is far too expensive for the size.

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Heinz Cream Of Chicken Pot Soup 355G

£ 1.20
£0.34/100g

Heinz Vegetable Pot Soup 355G

£ 1.20
£0.34/100g

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 415G

£ 0.85
£2.05/kg

Offer

Heinz Cream Of Mushroom Pot Soup 355G

£ 1.20
£0.34/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here