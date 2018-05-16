Zoggs Ripper Junior Goggles

- Add a splash of colour to their swims with Zoggs Ripper Junior Swimming Goggles, featuring blue tinted lenses ideal for bright indoor light and swimming outdoors; making them perfect for holidays and swimming lessons alike. The hypo-allergenic Soft-Seal™ frame moulds to the contours of the face for a 'second skin' style fit while the adjustable nose bridge is perfect for getting a customised fit, allowing the fit of the goggles to grow with your child. They can enjoy exceptional clarity while they discover the underwater world with UV protection and Fogbuster™ anti-fog lenses for fantastic moisture control.
- Hypo-allergenic soft-seal frame
- Gaskets mould to the contours of the face
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Designed for children aged 6-14 years-old
Lower age limit
6 Years
Upper age limit
14 Years
