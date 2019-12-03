Tesco Chocolate & Mint Sticks 3X110ml

delicious mint ice cream
AMAZING!!!
Wonderful, I absolutely love it.
Buy this one
Better than the pricier alternative. Good chocolate, lovely and minty, creamy ice cream. Worth the money.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 316kcal
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Dark Chocolate (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Nibs (2.5%), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Peppermint Oil, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Carotenes).
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Produced in the U.K.
3 Servings
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
3 x 110ml e (330ml)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Lolly (79g)
|Energy
|1320kJ / 316kcal
|1048kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|13.3g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|31.3g
|24.8g
|Sugars
|20.9g
|16.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
