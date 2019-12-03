By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Tesco Chocolate & Mint Sticks 3X110ml
£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml
One Lolly
  • Energy1048kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates10.6g
    53%
  • Sugars16.6g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured ice cream lollies, coated in dark chocolate with cocoa nibs.
  • Mint ice cream dipped in thick dark chocolate with crunchy cocoa nibs
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Dark Chocolate (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Nibs (2.5%), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Peppermint Oil, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 110ml e (330ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Lolly (79g)
Energy1320kJ / 316kcal1048kJ / 251kcal
Fat19.7g15.6g
Saturates13.3g10.6g
Carbohydrate31.3g24.8g
Sugars20.9g16.6g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein3.2g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

delicious mint ice cream

5 stars

AMAZING!!!

5 stars

Wonderful, I absolutely love it.

Buy this one

5 stars

Better than the pricier alternative. Good chocolate, lovely and minty, creamy ice cream. Worth the money.

